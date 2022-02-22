U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.00
    -58.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -400.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,729.25
    -266.75 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.20
    -27.40 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.40
    +3.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +11.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7080
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,889.64
    -2,332.91 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.81
    -97.98 (-10.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

mHealth market Size [2022] | to extend USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting an extraordinary CAGR of 29.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The mHealth market size is projected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights specializes in producing market research reports for the Healthcare industry, offering in-depth analysis of the industry drivers, trends, and restraints, and detailed insights into the future prospects along with a comprehensive evaluation of the historical performance of the industry. Fortune Business Insights provides detailed profiles of the companies operating in this domain and enables new entrants to strategize in an informed manner.

Market Growth Reasons:

  • Higher Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic to Propel Growth

  • Product Innovations and Regional Expansions to Augment Market Growth

  • Growing Research & Development Investments and Increasing New Product approvals to Drive Market Growth

  • Robust Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel Industry Growth

  • Strategic Partnerships Coupled with Strong Brand Presence to Foster Company Growth

Get Request a Sample Copy of the mHealth Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mhealth-market-100266

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

29.1%

2026 Value Projection

USD 293.29 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2020

USD 34.28 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

168

Segments covered

Category ,Services Type , Service Provider, Geography

The expanding interest for mHealth arrangements all over the planet, attributable to its easy to understand advantages and high calling effectiveness in taking care of a crisis circumstance, will help the mHealth market revenue in the impending years.

The developing geriatric populace will likewise contribute decidedly to the development of the market. For example, individuals over the age of 65, are more inclined to constant afflictions; in the U.S., 40 million individuals, i.e., around 12.9% of the populace is over 65 years. In this way, there is a giant degree for the mHealth market in the nations where the geriatric populace is flooding.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mhealth-market-100266

Regional Analysis:

Europe held critical offer in 2018 and is relied upon to develop quickly during the estimate time frame. The expanding instances of cardiovascular wellbeing sicknesses and diabetes will empower quick development of the market in Europe.

The mHealth market size in North America remained at USD 10.20 billion of every 2018 and is relied upon to observe huge development in the approaching years. The presence of central members will help the mHealth market trends in North America.

Quick Buy - Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100266

Further Findings:

Expanding government drives designated towards spreading wellbeing mindfulness are helping the worldwide mHealth market. Additionally, rising government drives that are advancing the utilization of mHealth applications are helping the development of the worldwide market.

Circulatory strain checking is an indispensable piece of distinguishing sicknesses at a beginning phase. Pulse observing aides in distinguishing heart failures and cardiovascular breakdowns at a beginning phase and decreases the possibilities of coronary episodes and other deadly issues.

Market Key players covered in the report includes:

  • Bayer MHealth

  • Medtronic

  • Apple

  • AirStrip

  • AliveCor, Inc.

  • BioTelemetry Inc.

  • athenahealth

  • AgaMatrix

  • LifeWatch Services, Inc.

  • Philips

  • iHealth

  • AT&T

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Nokia

Speak to Analyst :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-market-100266

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Dow futures sink nearly 500 points as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were headed sharply lower Monday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Mill

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold led a broad rally in commodities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Millio

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures and government bonds rallied, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he earlier recognized as independent.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.