mHealth Market Size Worth $410.39 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 28.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·7 min read

- The mHealth Market Size, Growth driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile platforms, the exponential spread of COVID-19, growing awareness regarding mHealth and rising government funding for the development and adoption of virtual medical platforms.

- The remote monitoring services segment to hold largest share of market during 2021-2028.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "mHealth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service (Remote Monitoring, Diagnosis, Treatment, Health Support, Fitness & Wellness, and Other Services), Devices (Insulin Pump, BP Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeter, and Other Devices), and End User (Mobile Operators, Devices Vendors, Health Providers, and Others), and Geography", the global mHealth market is expected to grow from $70.83 billion in 2021 to $410.39 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2021-2028.

TIP Logo
TIP Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of mHealth Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000821/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 70.83 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 410.39 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 28.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

157

No. Tables

93

No. of Charts & Figures

165

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Service, Devices, End User, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

mHealth Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the mHealth market have implemented various inorganic strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships that have led to dynamic improvements in the market so far. These strategies help them strengthen their customer base, expand their product portfolio, and enhance their geographic presence. Similarly, several companies are implementing organic strategies, such as products launch and expansions.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPHE100000821/

In February 2022, Highmark Health launched Dubbed Well360 Diabetes Management, a virtual care program for adults with Type 2 diabetes, which includes personalized care management, remote patient monitoring, and telehealth.

In February 2020, DexCom signed a commercialization agreement with Insulet Corporation, a medical device company. Under this agreement, the companies aim to offer the Omnipod Horizon System for automated insulin delivery by combining the current and future continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) of Dexcom with the trusted tubeless insulin delivery Pods of Insulet.

mHealth Market: Key Insights – Future Trend

Connected devices are shaping the modern world, providing scope for enhanced mobility and agility, increasing efficiency and productivity of tasks, and allowing users to receive and process various types of data for obtaining valuable insights. A survey conducted in 2020 by the Pew Research Center states that 21% of Americans (~70 million people) claim to have embraced wearable technologies. Hence, the flourishing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) eventually has paved its way to healthcare where it is known as the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). Gradually, mHealth apps and IoMT devices, such as wearables, are complementing each other. For instance, Apple watches were initially launched for the prime purpose of fitness tracking in 2015, while today, Apple's "Movement Disorder API" feature allows monitoring symptoms of Parkinson's disease and gathering new insights into the disease. Nearly all IoMT devices require integration with an mHealth app that provides useful data that ensures better health management.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100000821

mHealth Market: Segmental Overview

Based on service, the mHealth market is segmented into remote monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, health support, fitness & wellness, and other services. In 2021, the remote monitoring services segment held the largest share of the market. However, the diagnosis services segment is estimated to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

mHealth solutions are capable of providing detailed information about the intake of drugs to patients. They serve as an aid for individuals to manage their health and wellness by promoting healthy living and providing adequate access to useful information when and where needed. For instance, University of Illinois researchers have developed a camera that could improve the mHealth diagnostic capabilities of a smartphone. When incorporated in a smartphone, the technology could enable users to conduct a myriad of medical tests that previously have been limited to the clinics or laboratories, which include identifying biomarkers for nutrition, checking for cardiac health and sepsis, diagnosing cancer, detecting pregnancy, pharmaceutical drugs, testing hormones, and diagnosing infectious diseases. When linked to a smartphone app and the cloud, the user could communicate in real-time with clinicians and specialists. A smartphone could be used to conduct tests for diseases such as hepatitis, malaria, HIV/AIDS, Zika, and Ebola in remote locations, followed by beginning the suitable treatments without any delay. It could help consumers determine if they or their children have the flu before heading out to work or school. Through a mHealth collection platform, smartphones could also help clinicians identify and treat patients who can't get to the clinic or hospital.

Buy Premium Copy of mHealth Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000821/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

mhealth Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Connected Devices (Glucose and Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter, Neurological Monitors, Other Connected Medical Devices); Application (Weight Loss, Women Health, Diabetes Management, Mental Health, Chronic Disease Management Apps, Diagnostic Apps, Others); Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation, Diagnosis Services, Treatment Services, Fitness and Wellness Services, Prevention Services.) and Geography

eHealth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product & Services (Solutions and Services); End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers & Others) and Geography

Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By App Type (Women's Health, Weight Loss, Personal Health Record, Others); Service (Wellness and Fitness, Remote Monitoring , Consultation , Diagnosis, Others); Connected Medical Device (Heart Rate Meters, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Others)

Telehealth Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Integrated and Standalone), Type (Hardware, Services, and Software), Mode of Delivery (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based); and End User (Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers)

Telehealth Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Services, Hardware, Software); Mode of Delivery (Web/App-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise); Application (Teleradiology, Tele-ICU, Tele-consultation, Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry, Tele-dermatology, Other Applications); Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring); End-User (Providers, Payers, Patients, Others), and Geography

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring); Product (Diagnostic Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Monitoring Devices) and Geography

Womens Digital Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools, and Others); End Use (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic Care, General Healthcare and Wellness), and Geography

Veterinary Telehealth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Animal Type (Feline, Canine, Bovine, Swine, Equine, and Others); Service Type (Telemedicine, Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring, and Others), and Geography

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Products and Services (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, and Enterprise Mobility Platforms), Application (Enterprise Solutions and mHealth Applications), and End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Patients), and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/mhealth-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhealth-market-size-worth-410-39-bn-globally-by-2028-at-28-5-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301505637.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

