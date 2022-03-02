mHealth Services Market to Expand at CAGR of 17.2% During Forecast Period, TMR Study

- An array of uses of mHealth applications for disease surveillance, chronic disease management, treatment support, and epidemic outbreak tracking fuels the growth of mHealth services market

- mHealth services witness spurt in demand from individual end users for regular monitoring of chronic diseases for medical information, consulting, and health management

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the mHealth services market to reach valuation of US$ 281 Bn by 2028. Expanding applications of mHealth services from its earlier use comprising only monitoring services creates ample opportunities in mHealth services market. mHealth services are now available for diagnostics, medical treatment, preventive services, healthcare surveillance and medical assistance services, and emergency response services, among others.

High prevalence of chronic diseases that requires long-term medication and continuous monitoring can be easily carried out using solutions and services of the mHealth technology. The mHealth technology also helps to lower costs associated with regular monitoring and interventions required for patients of chronic diseases.

North America stood as the leading region in the mHealth market in the recent past. Early adoption of technology for healthcare underpinned by robust mobile communication networks fuels the growth of mHealth services market in the region.

mHealth Services Market – Key Findings of Report

Rapid adoption of technology by the large geriatric population in Western countries who are independent of the long-term medication and continuous monitoring of chronic health conditions spurs the growth of mHealth services market

Demand for mHealth services from individual end users for an array of services, including general healthcare and fitness, collaboration and consultancy, remote monitoring, healthcare management, and health data and record access mainly for assistance with chronic diseases propels the mHealth services market

Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in some developing countries is leading to increasing adoption of remote monitoring services for patients with chronic diseases

Joint efforts of an array of bodies to render mHealth services, which include smartphone manufacturers, device manufacturers, application developers, healthcare service providers, and network service providers, among others, along with the active role of regulatory bodies to enforce adherence to regulatory requirements strengthens growth of mHealth services market

Healthcare system strengthening service segment led the mHealth services market in 2020 due to the high demand for emergency response services

Asia Pacific is anticipated to display fastest growth in the mHealth services market over the forecast period. This is due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure that supports remote patient care, and increasing acceptance of technology-driven healthcare by large populations living in rural areas of developing countries of the region.

Role of key players to consistently expand the portfolio of mHealth applications and obtain regulatory approvals for the same is favorable for the growth of mHealth services market. Keen players also engage in M&As and collaborations to consolidate their position in the mHealth services market.

mHealth Services Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages of long-term medication and continuous monitoring using mHealth technology services and solutions at reduced cost for patients of chronic diseases fuel the growth of mHealth services market

Substantial rise in the number of applications of mHealth services for diagnostics, emergency response, and medical treatment, among others, creates ample opportunities in the mHealth services market

mHealth Services Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the mHealth services market are;

AT&T Inc.

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Diversinet Corp.

SoftServe Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Apple Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Qualcomm Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Symantec Corporation

The mHealth services market is segmented as follows;

mHealth Services Market, by Service

Solutions for Patients Wellness

Healthcare System Strengthening

mHealth Services Market, by Application

General Healthcare and Fitness

Medication Information

Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy

Healthcare Management

Health Data & Record Access

mHealth Services Market, by End-user

Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

Physicians

Healthcare Workers

Individuals

mHealth Services Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

