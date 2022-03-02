U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.25
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,384.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,069.00
    +63.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.47
    +5.06 (+4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.30
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1125
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0550
    +0.1650 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,241.39
    +954.02 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +20.97 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,382.49
    -462.23 (-1.72%)
     

mHealth Services Market to Expand at CAGR of 17.2% During Forecast Period, TMR Study

·5 min read

- An array of uses of mHealth applications for disease surveillance, chronic disease management, treatment support, and epidemic outbreak tracking fuels the growth of mHealth services market

- mHealth services witness spurt in demand from individual end users for regular monitoring of chronic diseases for medical information, consulting, and health management

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the mHealth services market to reach valuation of US$ 281 Bn by 2028. Expanding applications of mHealth services from its earlier use comprising only monitoring services creates ample opportunities in mHealth services market. mHealth services are now available for diagnostics, medical treatment, preventive services, healthcare surveillance and medical assistance services, and emergency response services, among others.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

High prevalence of chronic diseases that requires long-term medication and continuous monitoring can be easily carried out using solutions and services of the mHealth technology. The mHealth technology also helps to lower costs associated with regular monitoring and interventions required for patients of chronic diseases.

Request Brochure of mHealth Services Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=380

North America stood as the leading region in the mHealth market in the recent past. Early adoption of technology for healthcare underpinned by robust mobile communication networks fuels the growth of mHealth services market in the region.

mHealth Services Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Rapid adoption of technology by the large geriatric population in Western countries who are independent of the long-term medication and continuous monitoring of chronic health conditions spurs the growth of mHealth services market

  • Demand for mHealth services from individual end users for an array of services, including general healthcare and fitness, collaboration and consultancy, remote monitoring, healthcare management, and health data and record access mainly for assistance with chronic diseases propels the mHealth services market

  • Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in some developing countries is leading to increasing adoption of remote monitoring services for patients with chronic diseases

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on mHealth Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=380

  • Joint efforts of an array of bodies to render mHealth services, which include smartphone manufacturers, device manufacturers, application developers, healthcare service providers, and network service providers, among others, along with the active role of regulatory bodies to enforce adherence to regulatory requirements strengthens growth of mHealth services market

  • Healthcare system strengthening service segment led the mHealth services market in 2020 due to the high demand for emergency response services

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to display fastest growth in the mHealth services market over the forecast period. This is due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure that supports remote patient care, and increasing acceptance of technology-driven healthcare by large populations living in rural areas of developing countries of the region.

  • Role of key players to consistently expand the portfolio of mHealth applications and obtain regulatory approvals for the same is favorable for the growth of mHealth services market. Keen players also engage in M&As and collaborations to consolidate their position in the mHealth services market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=380

mHealth Services Market – Growth Drivers

  • Advantages of long-term medication and continuous monitoring using mHealth technology services and solutions at reduced cost for patients of chronic diseases fuel the growth of mHealth services market

  • Substantial rise in the number of applications of mHealth services for diagnostics, emergency response, and medical treatment, among others, creates ample opportunities in the mHealth services market

mHealth Services Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the mHealth services market are;

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Airstrip Technologies Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Diversinet Corp.

  • SoftServe Inc.

  • Vodafone Group plc

  • Apple Inc.

  • Alcatel-Lucent

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Symantec Corporation

The mHealth services market is segmented as follows;

mHealth Services Market, by Service

  • Solutions for Patients Wellness

  • Healthcare System Strengthening

mHealth Services Market, by Application

  • General Healthcare and Fitness

  • Medication Information

  • Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy

  • Healthcare Management

  • Health Data & Record Access

mHealth Services Market, by End-user

  • Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

  • Physicians

  • Healthcare Workers

  • Individuals

mHealth Services Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

mHealth Apps Market: The advancement in mobile technology has increased manifold since past few years. This expansion in mobile traffic is seen because of advances in 3G and 4G chains that has empowered the usage of cell phones and tablets in the field of entertainment, commerce, medicinal services and others. Incorporation of versatile innovation into human services administrations has enabled shoppers to deal with their everyday exercises successfully.

mHealth Applications Market: mHealth applications are designed to improve the quality of healthcare systems by using digital technologies and telecommunications. mHealth applications are primarily used to maintain health records, and ensure coordinated activities among nurses, physicians, healthcare payers, clinicians, ambulatory care centers etc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mhealth-services-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhealth-services-market-to-expand-at-cagr-of-17-2-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301493127.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Rivian raises EV prices by 20%, inviting customer ire, taunt from Musk

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.