MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Plans for 2021

MHHC Enterprises Inc. ("MHHC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC), a diversified holding company is pleased to provide a corporate update and further discussion on its subsidiaries: MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc., and ONBLi Inc. Along with the intention to provide shareholders and potential investors with audited financials, MHHC plans to list on the OTCQB and establish at least 5 wholly owned subsidiaries while continuing to significantly expand its existing businesses by YE 2021. "Our vision for MHHC Enterprises and its wholly owned subsidiaries is to lead in both excellence and innovation in all products and services we deliver. We have learned a lot over the past year and like many, we look forward to bouncing back from the pandemic stronger than before, exceeding expectations of customers, shareholders, and potential investors throughout 2021 and beyond. The growth of our core businesses along with the build-out of additional wholly owned subsidiaries will continue to drive shareholder value for years to come," stated Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises. In parallel to the Company's growth plans, MHHC intends to do its part to promote sustainability and a low carbon footprint in any product built, sold, or delivered to the public.

MHHC Warranty Services

Most of the Company's revenue to date has been generated through the sale of extended services contracts ("ESC") sold online and through more than 1,000 retail locations in the United States via its MHHC Warranty Services subsidiary. Its ESC's warranty services provide original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers with extended warranties for consumer electronics and other related products that are supported with help desk and other warranty administrative support. As of late, the Company has been developing and rolling out new warranty services lines which management hopes will lead to an increase in monthly recurring revenue. "By expanding our portfolio of products serviced under our Warranty Services business, we hope to bundle multiple products per household, thereby decreasing consumers' overall warranty expenditures while increasing our footprint within the household," stated MHHC's CEO, Frank Hawley. The Company intends to continually layer in additional product lines throughout the year.

MHHC Reinsurance

MHHC Reinsurance is designed to allow the holding and reinvestment of surplus warranty reserves as an additional pool of funds available in the unlikely event that the warranty reserve funds become strained. Working alongside MHHC Warranty Services, MHHC Reinsurance continues to grow its surplus as Warranty Services continue to grow.

ONBLi

ONBLi, Inc. is the Company's wholly owned e-commerce subsidiary which, in its infancy, among other features will offer a streamlined easy to use customer focused process that will directly link e-commerce with the Company's ESC warranty services while leveraging proprietary technology that solves several issues its e-commerce competitors at large have yet to address. Stay tuned for more. "At ONBLi, we prioritize the customer and their wants, needs, and budget. We want them to stop searching and start finding," expressed Anderson Salgado, CEO of ONBLi.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

