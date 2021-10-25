U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.51
    +16.61 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,739.77
    +62.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,179.98
    +89.78 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.23
    +20.96 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.49
    +0.73 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,593.47
    +3,512.08 (+5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.24
    +1,275.56 (+525.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

MHIRJ and ZeroAvia to collaborate on the design & development of Zero Emission propulsion technology for Regional Jets

·4 min read

KEMBLE, United Kingdom and HOLLISTER, Calif. and MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the world's largest CRJ Series Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul company and ZeroAvia, a leading innovator in hydrogen-electric propulsion for aviation, announced today that they have signed an agreement to cooperate in developing hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jet applications. The collaboration with MHIRJ will leverage ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and MHIRJ's aircraft design, certification and support experience to create aircraft solutions, which not only have the potential to deliver new aircraft with hydrogen-electric propulsion, but also to efficiently retrofit existing aircraft in the market. According to the MOU, MHIRJ will be supporting ZeroAvia by providing engineering services in support of the certification of the engines to PART 33 for aircraft, as well as assisting ZeroAvia by providing advisory services evaluating the feasibility of a green retrofit program for regional aircraft.

ZeroAvia_Logo
ZeroAvia_Logo

This marks a crucial step in ZeroAvia's progress and entry into a wider market. A recognized leader in zero emission aircraft propulsion, focused on hydrogen-electric power, the company has completed more than 35 test flights of a Piper M-class six-seat aircraft using its hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Currently, it is working to convert a larger 19-seat Dornier 228 aircraft with its zero-emission powertrain with a first test flight expected in the coming months. ZeroAvia plans certification and market entry for its 19-seat powertrain by 2024, with an eye towards larger aircraft (50-80 seats) by 2026, and regional jets around 2028.

"Developing aviation solutions for the future requires a re-assessment of their environmental impact and developing new technologies to ensure that aviation lives up to the commitments required to meet carbon reduction targets. At MHIRJ we are working with propulsion innovators to ensure that we are at the forefront of such developments and can design solutions to move the world forward," said Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO of MHIRJ. "Regional aircraft are key to keeping smaller communities and regions connected and are also more able to exploit the new technologies on the horizon than larger aircraft and, therefore this is a logical place for this development to begin and we are proud to be a part of this innovative solution."

Val Miftakhov, CEO, ZeroAvia added: "We believe that in the future almost every aircraft in the world will be powered by hydrogen-electric engines, simply because it is the most viable and scalable method for eliminating carbon and also to cut the other harmful emissions from the aviation sector. This collaboration with MHIRJ is a significant milestone for us and the aviation industry as a whole. We are honored to work with MHIRJ to introduce hydrogen-electric propulsion technology into the regional jet segment and demonstrate the myriad of cost and emissions benefits airlines can derive from hydrogen fueled flight."

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address a variety of markets, initially targeting 500-mile range in 9-19 seat aircraft used for commercial passenger transport, cargo, agriculture, and more. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for two prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Prime Minister's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. MHI RJ Aviation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about MHI RJ Aviation Group, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on https://spectra.mhi.com/

*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997335/ZeroAvia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZeroAvia

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Down over 25%, These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Many of the biggest renewable energy stocks on the market have pulled back sharply since hitting highs earlier this year. Despite the pullback, renewable energy is a booming industry and there's a lot of opportunity for investors. Three of our renewable energy contributors think SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) are great deals, with the stocks down over 25% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Until At Least 2050

    Renewable energy continues to grow around the world and these three companies are built to be industry leaders long-term.

  • Solar’s Growth Stumbles Just as the World Needs It Most

    (Bloomberg) -- Cracks are emerging in the global solar industry, threatening to flatten its growth trajectory just as the world needs clean power more than ever.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe sector

  • Saudi Arabia to Use $110 Billion Gas Field for Blue Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSaudi Arabia said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen a

  • India and the UK plan a 140-country solar grid. Will it work?

    India’s most ambitious renewables venture so far, a global solar grid linking 140 countries, will be announced at the forthcoming Conference of Parties (COP26) climate meet in Glasgow. The project, titled Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG or OSOWOG), aims to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining as the earth completes its 24-hour rotation around its axis, and transporting the electricity generated to areas that need it. The grid is to be developed in three phases.

  • Pacific Oil & Gas Limited Rebrands to Pacific Energy Corporation Limited

    Pacific Oil & Gas Limited (PO&G) has announced that it will rebrand its operations to become Pacific Energy Corporation Limited.

  • Kimberly-Clark announces profit warning as company prepares to raise prices

    Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were ne

  • China’s debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind

    Gains in energy stocks are testing investors who long avoided shares of fossil-fuel producers but are now missing out on the year’s top trade.

  • Facebook Expected to Post Slower Sales Growth With Apple Privacy Policy

    The social-media company’s ad sales are on track for a record, even as global supply-chain shortages crimp ad spending.

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a move through and hold above the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • McDonald's workers plan one-day strike to protest sexual harassment of employees

    McDonald's workers are planning a one-day strike in Chicago, Houston, Miami and other U.S. cities to protest sexual harassment and call for a union.

  • Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

    Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth

  • Erdogan’s Latest Diplomatic Row Deals a Fresh Blow to Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s latest diplomatic spat gave currency traders another reason to sell the struggling lira, which dropped as much as 1.5% in early Asia trading amid thin liquidity. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Over 35429, Weak Under 35383

    The direction of the December E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average early Monday is likely to be determined by the former main top at 35429.

  • The Dow Ignored Big Risks to Reach a Record. Here Are Next Week’s Worries.

    The market’s lack of concern was palpable. It wasn’t just how the major indexes performed, though that’s certainly part of it.