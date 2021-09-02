U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

MHN ACO Adds 3 Chicago Community Health Centers to High Value Network

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) have joined the Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization (MHN ACO), which expands its footprint to 13 FQHCs and three hospital systems.

Medical Home Network (PRNewsfoto/Medical Home Network)
Medical Home Network (PRNewsfoto/Medical Home Network)

It's exciting to see the meaningful impact these community health centers are making together.

AHS Family Health Center, Christian Community Health Center and Heartland Health Centers are now members of the MHN ACO, which is provider-owned and provides delegated care management for 165,000 Medicaid lives. MHN ACO members work together to transform care for their patients and build healthier communities.

The three new MHN ACO members offer a range of services including care for women, infants and children, plus dental care and other necessary services for vulnerable communities:

  • AHS Family Health Center operates clinics in Chicago's West Ridge community, Niles and Skokie. Founded as a clinic for immigrants and refugees, AHS FHC now has a multilingual staff working with patients in 25 different African, Asian/Pacific Island and European languages.

  • Christian Community Health Center provides medical, dental and pharmacy services at its main clinic in Chicago's Washington Heights community and offers interim shelter and supportive services for people coping with homelessness and domestic violence. South suburban family health centers are in Calumet City and South Holland. All are equipped for onsite lab tests and behavioral health services.

  • Heartland Health Centers maintains seven community clinics in Chicago and Skokie, health centers at seven Chicago public schools and four addiction counseling sites, a mobile health van and a summer vaccination clinic at Northeastern Illinois University. Geriatric care, HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C treatment and substance recovery support are among Heartland's healthcare programs.

"With the addition of these three FQHCs, the ACO is expanding their integrated system of whole person care in service of patients with the goal to build healthier communities," said Cheryl Lulias, president and executive director of MHN. "It's exciting to see the meaningful impact these community health centers are making together."

About Medical Home Network
Medical Home Network (MHN) is transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. MHN, which was selected as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, builds partnerships in the community to connect key stakeholders, from comprehensive primary care to community-based organizations. MHN enables healthcare providers to deliver integrated care. Our care teams build trusted relationships with patients and coordinate care with a focus on whole person health. The MHN model of care is powered by proprietary technology that enhances collaboration among community-based entities, which leads to improved outcomes, lower costs and reduced health disparities. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

About MHN ACO
The Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization (MHN ACO), created in 2014, is a wholly provider-owned entity comprised of 13 FQHCs and three hospital systems. The MHN ACO engages in shared decision making to transform health care delivery by offering coordinated, whole person care for Medicaid patients in Chicago area communities. For more information, visit www.mhnaco.org

Media Contact:
Christina Coons
Purpose Brand
ccoons@purposebrand.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhn-aco-adds-3-chicago-community-health-centers-to-high-value-network-301368027.html

SOURCE Medical Home Network

