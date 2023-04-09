MHP SE (LON:MHPC) insiders have significant skin in the game with 60% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in MHP's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The largest shareholder of the company is Yuriy Kosyuk with a 60% stake

Institutions own 14% of MHP

If you want to know who really controls MHP SE (LON:MHPC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MHP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MHP?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that MHP does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MHP, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MHP. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Yuriy Kosyuk with 60% of shares outstanding. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.9% and 3.1% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of MHP

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the MHP SE stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a US$211m stake in this US$353m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MHP better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for MHP that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

