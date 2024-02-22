MHS grad starts tech company that partners with Google

AUSTIN, Texas — Jon Bitz wants to help business owners better use technology.

Bitz, 32, is a 2009 graduate of Monroe High School. Today, he lives in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this month, Bitz and his business partner, Alex Smith, 36, of Fort Wayne, Ind., started KloudStax, a company that resells Google products and offers technical support to customers. It has 20 employees who work virtually. Bitz focuses on sales, and Smith is in technical work and support.

“We have talent from around the world. It’s heavily focused on tech. A lot are engineers,” Bitz said.

KloudStax has a partnership with Google.

Bitz

“We gained authorization to resell Google products legally. We also provide professional services — like migrations and consultations — to companies,” Bitz said.

KloudStax sells Google email, workspace, servers, storage, artificial intelligence, data analytics and security. The company also helps businesses move to Google and then offers them support.

“We move all servers or databases to Google. We show them what is most cost-effective. We’ll go and scope out what they do and how they do it and give them a plan on how to move to Google,” Bitz said.

Smith

All the work is done virtually. The projects can take just a couple weeks to more than a year.

“It’s over the internet. We migrate services to Google services, we support set up, we fix issues,” Bitz said.

Bitz said Google does offer its own support, but because it has so many clients, it seeks partners to help them out.

“Google leans on its partners. Google has tons of customers. Google will bring us into customers that our capability aligns to,” Bitz said. “This gives them an extension to another team that supports and acts as if they’re Google. There’s a pretty decent amount of companies that do it.”

Bitz said KloudStax is growing fast.

“We just officially launched the company and already have 20+ customers,” he said. “For the most part they are businesses. They could be anywhere from a mom-and-pop pizzeria to a 70,000-employee business. It’s a wide range. Businesses that use email to communicate with customers and vendors or have a website, we would probably have a conversation.”

Jon Bitz is shown playing in a baseball tournament while a student at Monroe High School. Bitz also played football at MHS.

Bitz is one of three children of Joseph and JoAnn Bitz of Monroe. After graduating from MHS, Bitz attended Adrian College, where he played football. He then transferred to the University of Toledo and planned to play baseball, but got injured.

“I never played,” he said.

In 2014, he earned a business administration degree in marketing from UT. While there, he had a business booking concerts. After graduating, he moved to Austin.

“My sister lives in Austin. I visited her, and she talked me into interviewing with a tech company. There was a better future in that than music,” Bitz said.

He worked in sales for Dell and Cisco System. Then he got into reselling products and worked for Carousel Industries before starting KloudStax.

“I get to work with a bunch of very smart people,” Bitz said. “My goal is to continue to give people the ability to use technology and to give (employees) the opportunity to do something different, to open doors to people in the tech world. I want to grow as big as we can get.”

To learn more, visit Kloudstax.com.

