Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.02

The board of Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 25th of March. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Mi Technovation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Mi Technovation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 90.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Mi Technovation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Mi Technovation Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0267 total annually to MYR0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Mi Technovation Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Mi Technovation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

