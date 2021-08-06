Miami-Based Presidente Supermarkets' 2021 Expansion Includes 7 New Stores In Florida And The Launch Of A Wholesale Store Concept

Two stores have opened and the next one is slated to open in August.

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets, one of the biggest Hispanic-owned grocers in the U.S. and led by Omar Rodriguez for 30 years, is opening seven new stores in 2021 plus a new wholesale concept. This investment in the community will add jobs and spur economic development.

The new warehouse distributors concept, Omax Plaza Wholesale, will be housed in a 100,000-square-foot building on 24 acres in Kissimmee. Together the seven stores and Omax Plaza Wholesale will generate more than 500 jobs and represents millions of dollars in economic investment, often in low-income neighborhoods. The first store of 2021 opened in January at 7653 S. Orange Blossom Trail, in Orlando, Florida. A second store opened in May at 4675 N.W. 199th Street in Miami Gardens. The next Presidente Supermarket is slated to open in early August in Orlando.

"Presidente Supermarkets is thankful that our focus on excellent customer service, high quality products and affordable prices has received such a positive response across the state, and we are confident Grand Plaza Distributors will receive the same support," said Omar Rodriguez, president of Presidente Supermarkets. "During these difficult times, Presidente Supermarkets has stood with our customers, and is ready to continue investing in our community, through job creation and economic investment in their neighborhoods."

"A combination of our great prices and value, with our excellent customer service, has helped us create a loyal client base in South Florida, and we are confident we will be able to do the same in Central Florida."

Presidente Supermarkets will open three stores in Orlando, two in West Palm Beach, one in Pompano and one in Miami Gardens, plus the Omax Plaza Wholesale store. Each will offer at least 60 new jobs to the community. To date, Presidente Supermarkets employs close to 2,600 Floridians.

About Presidente Supermarkets

Presidente Supermarkets is a privately-owned, Miami-based business, run by the Cuban American family that started it 30 years ago. The life experience of our immigrant founders provides a special understanding of the everyday customer and how to fashion our inventory to their satisfaction. It is of the greatest importance to us that our stores provide what our customers seek, at the prices our customers expect. Visit http://presidentesupermarkets.com/

