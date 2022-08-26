U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.24
    -101.88 (-2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,590.59
    -701.19 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,264.28
    -374.99 (-2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.57
    -46.07 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.54
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.30
    -21.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0480
    +0.0220 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1752
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3040
    +0.8340 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,689.66
    -881.42 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.20
    -25.01 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year

·3 min read

As a culinary mecca, Miami Beach is home to a diverse selection of award-winning, travel-worthy cuisine by up-and-coming and legacy chefs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, "mom and pop" shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Catering to travelers with discerning palates, Chefs and restaurateurs continue to double-down on Miami Beach's appeal and natural inspiration for all things cuisine, featuring a fusion of Latin American, Cuban, Caribbean, Southern and American style, all set amongst the shoreline and vibrancy of the city. From tableside performances at Michelin recommended MILA to fresh seafood at Prime Fish, foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.

There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, “mom and pop” shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.
There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, “mom and pop” shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.

"Our seven-mile stretch is home to signature and world-famous restaurants, including legendary dining destinations like Joe's Stone Crab, Carbone, Nobu and now, a collection of Michelin star rated and recognized concepts," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "During Miami Spice, 80 Miami Beach restaurants participate, inviting culinary lovers to discover menus that feature the finest of ingredients and innovative techniques. Miami Beach's recent influx of new restaurants is a testament to the ever-growing demand to deliver stellar dining experiences and unique menus."

Offering three-course tasting menus, Miami Spice is one of the hottest and most delicious times to visit Miami Beach. Just this summer, the regarded Michelin Guide debuted in Florida, bestowing Michelin Recommendations to six Miami Beach restaurants participating in Miami Spice including MILA, Los Fuegos and Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach, Hoja Taqueria, Hakkasan and Estiatorio Milos.  While not offering specialty menus, two Miami Beach institutions, Stubborn Seed by Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford and The Den at Sushi Azabu, were recognized with one Michelin Star, making them a must-add to any travel itinerary.

Foodies on a mission can make flavor-packed plans that pair perfectly with any palate through the end of next month. Start with Southern tradition with a twist at Yardbird, a Miami Beach staple for fried chicken and inventive cocktails for more than a decade. Take a trip to an under-the-radar storefront for incredible Korean BBQ at Drunken Dragon. Don't be confused by the exterior, they are, in fact, open! Is any trip to Miami Beach complete without a stop at a celebrity favorite? Check out Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel for playful plates and cocktails. Finally, go for the scene at Chotto Matte, the hidden, open-air Peruvian restaurant serving up Nikkei cuisine located just off of Lincoln Road.

"Food and travel go hand-in-hand. Miami Beach has always been a melting pot of flavors and an exchange of cultures rooted in the tradition of dining. We invite visitors to take advantage of Miami Spice to connect with our city's diverse culinary scene," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Those looking for restaurant and dish recommendations can follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram for a taste of this limited-time menu experience."

For more information on Miami Beach's destination and celebrated restaurants, download the free, award-winning Experience Miami Beach App. Follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and insider recommendations.

Media Contact:
Holly Winter
hollykristenwinter@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-beach-now-has-michelin-star-and-recommended-restaurants-making-miami-spice-twice-as-nice-this-year-301613248.html

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

Recommended Stories

  • RH’s Big Business Bet

    For the past 20 years, Gary Friedman, RH’s chairman and CEO, has taken risks in the retail world. Now he’s banking on the brand’s first lodging concept.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Make Controversial Covid Change

    Both major cruise lines had decided to welcome unvaccinated guests. Now, they're making another key covid change.

  • Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?

    Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.

  • Airlines using Mexico City hub agree to temporary 15% cut in flights

    Airlines using the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City have agreed to temporarily reduce flights at the hub from 61 per hour to 52 during peak hours, starting Oct. 31, the country's transportation ministry said on Thursday. In May, authorities announced a measure in which some flights would be moved to the newly constructed Felipe Angeles Airport (AIFA) on the outskirts of Mexico City, while commercial flight slots at the Benito Juarez Airport would be capped. The move came after a video showing two planes belonging to Mexican carrier Volaris almost crashing at the Benito Juarez Airport (AICM) went viral in May.

  • Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Colorful Bikini During Trip to Turks & Caicos

    The Olympic gymnast is finishing off her summer with a cruise vacation.

  • Airline passenger shares major hack for picking the best seats on a flight: ‘I needed this’

    A TikToker is drawing lots of praise with his simple hack for finding the best seats on a plane.

  • Disney Gives First Look Into Major New Epcot Attraction

    While there's no shortage of things to see when you visit a Walt Disney park, the "happiest place" on Earth is always working on something new behind the scenes to thrill and/or delight its guests. Finally, there are also big changes at Epcot coming, with a "Moana"-themed attraction on the way called Journey of Water. The concept art Disney has shown for the walk-through attraction so far puts heavy emphasis on greenery and lush gardens, and Disney promises that guests will also be able to interact with "living water," a phrase that seems quite serious indeed.

  • I'm Terrified Of The Ocean, But Went On A Cruise For The First Time, And Here's What I Learned

    There is seriously a lack of Tupperware and to-go boxes, and I'm not sure why because I would definitely eat my leftovers in my cabin at 1:30 a.m. while watching TV in my pajamas.View Entire Post ›

  • Eugene loses only direct flight to Reno

    Less than a year after launching its inaugural flights, aha! Airlines, announced it had ceased all flight operations after filing for bankruptcy.

  • New York Marriott Marquis hotel completes $125 million renovation

    Renovation of the 37-year-old hotel at 1535 Broadway included redesigned guest rooms, restaurants and public spaces, as well as meeting and events spaces.

  • Airbnb's Falling Stock Price Could Be a Gift for Smart Investors

    The company's highly efficient business model is paving the way for favorable long-term returns.

  • This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

    The swanky Russian Hill residence is no slouch inside, either.

  • Fuel prices cloud Norwegian Air's improving performance

    Norwegian Air reported a second-quarter net profit on Thursday amid a surge in demand for air travel in Europe after pandemic restrictions were lifted, and was helped by reversal of an impairment charge related to its dispute with Boeing. Norwegian, which had been in the red in the first quarter, warned that surging fuel costs would affect full-year earnings but also said strong demand for travel was giving it some room to raise ticket prices to offset high energy prices. Its April-June net profit of 1.25 billion crowns ($129.5 million) was boosted by a reversal of a previous 2.1 billion-crown impairment charge, triggered by the resolution to a long-standing conflict with aircraft maker Boeing.

  • Think your Airbnb will have everything you need? Think again. Here’s what you might want to pack.

    Run out of toilet paper while staying at an Airbnb? Good luck. Here’s what to bring to avoid the worst Airbnb rental headaches.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International

    Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Bull of the Day: Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

    Looking for a travel play? Hotels are hot.

  • Ayesha Curry Sizzles in Beach Vacation Photos With Husband Stephen Curry

    Ayesha Curry is living it up on the beach with her husband, Stephen "Steph" Curry. The two are celebrating life on an island vacation, with Ayesha sharing shots of the trip on Instagram. In her newest post, Ayesha stuns in an orange swimsuit and green bucket hat, standing in shallow water on ...

  • Factbox: Europe's travel disruption set to continue as summer ends

    After sweeping job and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. ** Norwegian Air in June agreed a 3.7% pay rise for pilots among other benefits.. ** SAS and Ryanair in July agreed terms with some unions representing their pilots, while British Airways and KLM signed wage deals with ground staffers, as strikes affected hundreds of thousands of travellers in the key holiday period.

  • US suspends Chinese airline flights in COVID-19 dispute

    The U.S. government is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in a dispute over anti-virus controls after Beijing suspended flights by American carriers. The Department of Transportation on Thursday complained Beijing violated an air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under a system that requires them to suspend flights if passengers test positive for COVID-19. U.S. regulators suspended seven flights by Air China Ltd. from New York City and a total of 19 flights from Los Angeles by Air China, China Eastern Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Ltd., according to the Department of Transportation.

  • Mysterious ‘Spanish Stonehenge' submerged no more

    Spain is just one of many European countries experiencing record-breaking temperatures and drought this summer. One result of the dry spell in the country is an incredibly rare sight that has captured worldwide intrigue. Officially known as Dolmen of Guadalperal, the man-made rock formation--dubbed "Spanish Stonehenge" because it resembles the more famous English Stonehenge--has emerged from the Valdecanas reservoir in the Spanish province of Caceres, where drought has dropped the water level to