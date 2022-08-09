U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.42
    -10.64 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.15
    +12.61 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,513.52
    -130.93 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.53
    -26.68 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    +0.81 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9560
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,144.47
    -956.51 (-3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.05
    -20.30 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.19
    +11.82 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo Receives Autographed Basketball from Nicklaus Children's Cancer Patients

·2 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo, 25, visited Nicklaus Children's Hospital for a special reunion with a cancer warrior. Michael, age 21 from Miami, has a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia that affects his liver and spleen and has been in treatment for a couple of years at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Several months ago, Michael received a special FaceTime from Bam that started their friendship. This time, they met in person when the Miami Heat superstar paid a surprise visit to Michael and other children receiving care at Nicklaus Children's.

Separately, Miami Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra, and his wife Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, also turned to Nicklaus Children's when their 4-year-old son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma. Last month, the Spoelstra's announced that Santiago was in remission, now cancer free.

During his visit, Bam also delivered food to the nursing staff in the Emergency Department with Pedro Pollo from Pollo Tropical, and spent some time with patients in the hematology / oncology unit. Bam took photos, handed out coloring / activity books with his friend and Miami artist Vic Garcia, and enjoyed a meet and greet with more patients and their families.

Before leaving, Michael surprised Bam with an autographed basketball signed by many of the other cancer warriors he met during his day at the hospital.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fuad Kiuhan
786-449-4797
fuad.kiuhan@nicklaushealth.org

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children’s Health System)
(PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children’s Health System)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-heat-center-bam-adebayo-receives-autographed-basketball-from-nicklaus-childrens-cancer-patients-301602640.html

SOURCE Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Big Rally, Says Oppenheimer

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies t

  • Mersana, GSK Ink $1.36B Biobuck Deal For Cancer-Focused Therapy

    Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056. XMT-2056 is designed to activate the innate immune system through STING signaling in both tumor-resident immune cells and tumor cells. Mersana expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial of XMT-2056 to investigate its potential in a range of HER2-expressing tumors. The FDA recently granted an orphan drug designation to XMT-2056 for gastr

  • Biogen seeks to shrink real estate in Kendall Square, suburbs

    Biogen Inc. is looking to exit one of its buildings in Kendall Square and to sublease a sizable chunk of its space in Weston. The moves come as the Cambridge-based biotech company cuts costs amid struggles related to its Alzheimer's drug.

  • Top-Notch Karuna Therapeutics Breaks Out To Record High On Schizophrenia Win

    Karuna Therapeutics topped expectations Monday in a study of its schizophrenia treatment, and the biotech stock soared to a record high.

  • Pfizer, Valneva begin major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years

    Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years -- in hopes of better fighting the tick-borne threat.

  • Why Pfizer's $5.4 Billion GBT Takeover Is 'Mutually Beneficial'

    Pfizer inked a $5.4 billion deal Monday to buy Global Blood Therapeutics, confirming rumors that sent GBT stock skyrocketing last week.

  • Halle Berry Just Posted A New Swimsuit Photo And Her Butt Looks So Toned

    Actress Halle Berry, 54, showed off her toned back and legs in a new swimsuit photo. The actress is known for her hardcore workouts and following a keto diet.

  • FDA Approves Expanded Use For Bayer's Prostate Cancer Drug

    The FDA approved Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) supplemental marketing application for Nubeqa (darolutamide) with docetaxel for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The approval is based on the results of Phase 3 ARASENS trial that demonstrated a reduction in the risk of death by 32% in Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel compared to ADT and docetaxel. Nubeqa plus ADT and docetaxel also resulted in a statistically significant delay in time to pain progression. The re

  • Winner of Trump-era Covid test competition to cut 57 jobs, shift into women's and sexual health tests

    Women's and sexual health tests could bring in more revenue and wider profit margins for the Redwood City company in the long term, officials said.

  • Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

    Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion, a deal that will give the big drugmaker a foothold in the treatment of sickle-cell disease.

  • Indiana Abortion Law Has Eli Lilly, Cummins Rethinking Expansion There

    Eli Lilly said the new abortion law could hinder its ability to “attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.”

  • U.S. to buy Siga's IV drug worth $26 million to fight monkeypox outbreak

    The company plans to deliver by next year the order for the IV treatment, which would be a vital option for patients unable to swallow the oral pill as monkeypox symptoms include rashes and blisters in the mouth. More than 27,800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in over 80 countries where the disease is not endemic. The oral and intravenous formulations of Tpoxx are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox, but does not yet have clearance to treat monkeypox.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • First case of monkeypox found in Portage County

    The Portage County Health District has identified the county’s first confirmed case of monkeypox. The risk to the public is low, health officials say.

  • People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

    Around one in five vaccinated Britons with Omicron or Delta strain experienced diarrhoea as a symptom

  • Why UniQure Shares Are Plummeting Today?

    Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) said that in July, it had observed suspected, unexpected severe adverse reactions (SUSARs) in two patients after they were treated with the "higher dose" of AMT-130 in a European Phase 1b/2 trial. AMT-130 is a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease. A third patient treated back in March in the U.S., had their side effect deemed unrelated to the candidate, but it was then reclassified as a severe adverse reaction after review

  • Monkeypox Pictures: How to Identify Symptoms of Monkeypox

    Monkeypox pictures show the typical rash and how to identify symptoms. Three monkeypox cases in the US are under investigation as the outbreak grows in Europe.

  • How does monkeypox spread? An epidemiologist explains why it isn't an STI and what counts as close contact

    Vaccination can help reduce the risk of monkeypox infection. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty ImagesMonkeypox is caused by a virus that, despite periodic outbreaks, is not thought to spread easily from person to person and historically has not spurred long chains of transmission within communities. Now, many researchers are left scratching their heads as to why monkeypox seems to be propagating so readily and unconventionally in the current global outbreak. The monkeypox virus typically spreads throu

  • Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Fifth Consecutive Year

    SECAUCUS, N.J., August 8, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2022 Disability Equal...

  • Scientists link ‘forever chemical’ exposure to development of liver cancer

    Scientists in a new study have identified a link between “forever chemical” exposure and the development of the most common type of liver cancer. One specific type of forever chemical, called perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), may have a particularly strong connection to the manifestation of this deadly disease, according to the study. PFOS is one…