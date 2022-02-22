U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Miami International Airport "Skytrain" O&M Contract Renewed with Crystal Mover Services Inc.

4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Mover Services Inc. (CMSI), a joint venture between Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA), has successfully renewed a contract with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) for O&M of the Skytrain Automated People Mover (APM) system serving the North Terminal (Concourse D) at Miami International Airport (MIA). The contract covers a 5-year period commencing January 2022, with an option extendable up to a further 5 years. This new contract also covers the renewal of signal and other equipment of the APM systems, including the manufacture and supply of two additional vehicles.

"We are very pleased that CMSI has been granted the opportunity to continue to provide top-quality service for the Skytrain APM operation at Miami International Airport," said Bill Cannon, General Manager and SVP, Infrastructure Group at Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. "CMSI has provided over a decade of proven and successful services for these safe and reliable APMs, contributing to the satisfaction of our airport clients through ensuring the highest levels of passenger service while meeting mandatory 24 hours per day, seven days per week operational requirements."

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas together with MHI Group won the original order to construct the Skytrain in 1999, which links four stations over a distance of roughly 1.1km. CMSI has provided Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for the APM system since the line went into operation in September 2010, achieving a safe and reliable transportation system with a high operating ratio. The current system is comprised of five four-car trainsets in operation, and the newly ordered vehicles included in this contract will further enhance the Skytrain's transportation capacity for the future.

This isn't the only APM system the Miami-based O&M provider services. Since the company's inception in 2009, CMSI has been servicing all of the MHI APM systems in the United States. Eight MHI APM systems are currently operating at five major U.S. airports including Miami International, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Orlando International, Tampa International, and Washington Dulles. Every day of the year CMSI managers, supervisors, engineers, technicians and other support personnel provide around-the-clock O&M services to keep the systems running in a highly safe and reliable manner. Backed by the hundreds of years of experience from its parent companies, Sumitomo Corporation and MHI Group, CMSI has the technical skill and support to act as a leader in this industry.

About CMSI
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI) was established in April 2009 as the designated entity to operate and maintain Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.'s proprietary, state-of-the-art Automated People Mover (APM) systems in the United States. A joint venture company formed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., Sumitomo Corporation of Japan and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, CMSI currently provides Operations and Maintenance services for eight MHI APM systems operating at five major U.S. airports.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas
Established in 1952 and headquartered in New York City, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) has eight offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide.

SCOA has been a leading supplier of railway rolling stock and APM systems in the United States and Canada for nearly 40 years, completing projects ranging from transit vehicle procurements to delivering full turn-key and DBOM contracts. The company works closely with customers to ensure that all federal, state and local requirements are met and that suppliers and labor are used in accordance with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) rules, minority participation programs and other requirements. SCOA has been the Prime Contractor for Automated People Mover (APM) system projects, teaming up with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA) to deliver APM systems in major international airports across the United States.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-airport-skytrain-om-contract-renewed-with-crystal-mover-services-inc-301487857.html

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

