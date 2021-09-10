U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Miami International Holdings Reports August 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

·8 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported August 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.23% in August 2021 was 24.9% higher than in August 2020.

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.82% single day market share record on August 6, 2021. In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 5.49% market share record for August 2021 and a monthly volume record of 41,821,523 contracts. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.23% in August 2021 was 304 basis points higher than the 12.19% market share in August 2020 and represented a 24.9% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.0 million multi-listed options contracts in August 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,273,340 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 772,501,802 shares in August 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 4.2% from July 2021. The August 2021 total also represented a market share record of .39%.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 394,528 contracts in August 2021, the 3rd highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 23.7% from the August 2020 total. Total volume during the January to August 2021 period reached 2,475,882 contracts, a 33.0% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 82,128 contracts on August 31, 2021, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 85,885 contracts in August 2021, up 156.3% from the 33,510 contract total in July 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reached a record ADV of 3,904 contracts in August 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on September 9, 2021 totaled a new daily record volume of 14,890 contracts.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Jul-21

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg


Trading Days

22

21


21


167

168



U.S. Equity Options Industry

761,891,872

582,394,732

30.8%

749,029,013

1.7%

6,132,683,722

4,413,767,683

38.9%


MIAX Exchange Group

116,013,478

70,996,814

63.4%

116,326,908

-0.3%

878,372,405

518,728,761

69.3%


MIAX Options

47,123,249

28,298,707

66.5%

49,303,729

-4.4%

340,247,261

205,900,750

65.2%


MIAX Pearl

27,068,706

23,805,458

13.7%

34,237,820

-20.9%

301,731,215

204,748,354

47.4%


MIAX Emerald

41,821,523

18,892,649

121.4%

32,785,359

27.6%

236,393,929

108,079,657

118.7%


Multi-Listed Options ADV

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Jul-21

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg


U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

34,631,449

27,733,082

24.9%

35,668,048

-2.9%

36,722,657

26,272,427

39.8%


MIAX Exchange Group

5,273,340

3,380,801

56.0%

5,539,377

-4.8%

5,259,715

3,087,671

70.3%


MIAX

2,141,966

1,347,557

59.0%

2,347,797

-8.8%

2,037,409

1,225,600

66.2%


MIAX Pearl

1,230,396

1,133,593

8.5%

1,630,372

-24.5%

1,806,774

1,218,740

48.2%


MIAX Emerald

1,900,978

899,650

111.3%

1,561,208

21.8%

1,415,533

643,331

120.0%





Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Jul-21

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg


MIAX Exchange Group

15.23%

12.19%

24.9%

15.53%

-2.0%

14.32%

11.75%

21.9%


MIAX

6.19%

4.86%

27.3%

6.58%

-6.0%

5.55%

4.66%

18.9%


MIAX Pearl

3.55%

4.09%

-13.1%

4.57%

-22.3%

4.92%

4.64%

6.1%


MIAX Emerald

5.49%

3.24%

69.2%

4.38%

25.4%

3.85%

2.45%

57.4%





Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Jul-21

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Trading Days

22

21


21


167

168


U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

198,022

0

NA

204,551

-3.2%

1,958,438

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Volume

773

0

NA

741

4.2%

4,708

0

NA

MIAX Pearl ADV

35

0

NA

35

-0.5%

28

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.39%

NA

NA

0.36%

7.7%

0.24%

NA

NA




Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Jul-21

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Trading Days

22

21


21


167

168


MGEX Volume

394,528

318,992

23.7%

297,235

32.7%

2,475,882

1,861,398

33.0%

MGEX ADV

17,933

15,190

18.1%

14,154

26.7%

14,826

11,080

33.8%

July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:


MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.82%

August 6, 2021






MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records

Monthly

Market Share

5.49%

August 2021

Monthly

Volume

41,821,523

August 2021





For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-august-2021-trading-results-miax-exchange-group-sets-new-market-share-and-volume-records-spikes-futures-volume-at-record-levels-301373419.html

SOURCE MIAX

