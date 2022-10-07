U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,697.28
    -47.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,643.53
    -283.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,877.46
    -195.85 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    +1.09 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.90
    -10.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0550 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1144
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0700
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,635.95
    -476.87 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.38
    -7.64 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.97
    +4.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Miami International Holdings Reports September 2022 Trading Results; SPIKES Futures and MIAX Pearl Equities Set Year-to-Date Volume Records

·8 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

SPIKES Futures volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts through September, a 134.3% increase YoY.

September 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 11.63%, representing a 19.8% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 97.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 12.1% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,635,039 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 961.2 million contracts, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period in 2021.

  • MIAX Options reported YTD volume of 403.5 million contracts, up 5.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 2.2% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 238.7 million contracts, a 12.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 21.5 million contracts in September 2022, a 42.0% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 318.9 million contracts, a 3.8% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 32.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 10.5% YoY increase.

  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.8 billion shares in September 2022, representing a 101.8% increase YoY and a record monthly market share of 1.16%. Total YTD volume reached a record 22.4 billion shares, a 268.1% increase from the same period in 2021.

  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 310,233 contracts in September 2022, a 4.3% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 2,710,629 contracts, a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2021.

  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 134,932 contracts in September 2022, representing a 14.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 6,425 contracts. Total YTD volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts, a 134.3% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison


Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg


Trading Days

21

21


23


188

188



U.S. Equity Options Industry

837,127,631

763,992,378

9.6 %

845,104,433

-0.9 %

7,122,932,919

6,896,676,100

3.3 %


MIAX Exchange Group

97,335,822

110,782,472

-12.1 %

108,079,977

-9.9 %

961,153,836

989,154,877

-2.8 %


MIAX Options

42,928,688

43,883,693

-2.2 %

46,972,524

-8.6 %

403,545,842

384,130,954

5.1 %


MIAX Pearl

32,881,438

29,760,494

10.5 %

35,696,808

-7.9 %

318,918,226

331,491,709

-3.8 %


MIAX Emerald

21,525,696

37,138,285

-42.0 %

25,410,645

-15.3 %

238,689,768

273,532,214

-12.7 %


Multi-Listed Options ADV

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg


U.S. Equity Options Industry

39,863,221

36,380,589

9.6 %

36,743,671

8.5 %

37,887,941

36,684,447

3.3 %


MIAX Exchange Group

4,635,039

5,275,356

-12.1 %

4,699,129

-1.4 %

5,112,520

5,261,462

-2.8 %


MIAX Options

2,044,223

2,089,700

-2.2 %

2,042,284

0.1 %

2,146,520

2,043,250

5.1 %


MIAX Pearl

1,565,783

1,417,166

10.5 %

1,552,035

0.9 %

1,696,374

1,763,254

-3.8 %


MIAX Emerald

1,025,033

1,768,490

-42.0 %

1,104,811

-7.2 %

1,269,626

1,454,959

-12.7 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison


Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg


MIAX Exchange Group

11.63 %

14.50 %

-19.8 %

12.79 %

-9.1 %

13.49 %

14.34 %

-5.9 %


MIAX Options

5.13 %

5.74 %

-10.7 %

5.56 %

-7.7 %

5.67 %

5.57 %

1.7 %


MIAX Pearl

3.93 %

3.90 %

0.8 %

4.22 %

-7.0 %

4.48 %

4.81 %

-6.8 %


MIAX Emerald

2.57 %

4.86 %

-47.1 %

3.01 %

-14.5 %

3.35 %

3.97 %

-15.5 %









Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21


23


188

188


U.S. Equities Industry

239,417

222,241

7.7 %

243,296

-1.6 %

2,276,370

2,181,472

4.4 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

2,784

1,379

101.8 %

2,396

16.2 %

22,408

6,087

268.1 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

133

66

101.8 %

104

27.2 %

119

32

268.1 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.16 %

0.62 %

87.4 %

0.98 %

18.1 %

0.98 %

0.28 %

252.8 %





Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21


23


188

188


MGEX Futures Volume

310,233

324,299

-4.3 %

376,441

-17.6 %

2,710,629

2,800,181

-3.2 %

MGEX ADV

14,773

15,443

-4.3 %

16,367

-9.7 %

14,418

14,895

-3.2 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-september-2022-trading-results-spikes-futures-and-miax-pearl-equities-set-year-to-date-volume-records-301643644.html

SOURCE MIAX

Recommended Stories

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Down 14% in 6 Months, Is Coca-Cola a Buy?

    Iconic drink maker Coca-Cola has fallen sharply over the last six months; is it enough to push the stock into buy territory?

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off On Jobs Report; AMD Stock Tumbles On Revenue Warning

    Dow Jones futures dropped Friday morning on the September jobs report. AMD dived more than 5% after a third-quarter revenue warning.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall, Treasury yields rise as Wall Street weighs jobs data

    U.S. stock tumbled early Friday as the government’s key employment reading showed the labor market grew at a slower pace in September.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Rivian, Lucid, and Even Nio Stock: This Could Be the Biggest Risk Now

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are going to disrupt the automotive world. But that does not guarantee that EV start-ups will be winning investments.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert

  • Stocks Sink as Jobs Bolster Fed’s Hawkish Playbook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped and bond yields climbed after data showing a still solid US labor market threw cold water on expectations the Federal Reserve would soon moderate its pace of rate hikes to prevent a more significant economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors would like to see their stock portfolio grow significantly, especially if they have quite a few years left until retirement. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) all show solid potential to grow your investments significantly. Alphabet's stock has risen 105% over the past five years.