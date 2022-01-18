U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for December and Full-Year 2021; MIAX Exchange Group Sets Multiple Volume and Market Share Records

·10 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported December and 2021 full-year trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™) with multiple market share and volume records reached over the course of the year. December and full-year 2021 market share and volume milestones include:

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

The MIAX Exchange Group traded a record 1.34 billion multi-listed options contracts in 2021, a 61.8% increase from 2020

MIAX Exchange Group

  • The MIAX Exchange Group collectively traded a record 1.34 billion multi-listed options contracts in 2021, a 61.8% increase from 2020 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,309,972 contracts.

  • Total multi-list options contract in December 2021 totaled 113.0 million contracts, representing a market share of 14.22% and a 42.4% increase from December 2020.

  • Total U.S. multi-listed options market share reached a record 14.29% in 2021, 248 basis points higher than the 11.81% market share in 2020 and representing a 21.0% increase in market share.

  • All three MIAX options exchanges reported record annual multi-list option volume totals in 2021, with MIAX Options reporting volume of 522.6 million contracts, a 58.3% increase; MIAX Pearl, 427.0 million contracts, a 45.5% increase; and MIAX Emerald, 388.6 million contracts, a 90.7% increase.

  • MIAX Emerald reported a new annual market share record in 2021, accounting for 4.15% of total industry multi-list option volume.

MIAX Pearl Equities™

  • MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported record volume of 11.07 billion shares in 2021, as compared to 349.8 million shares in 2020 (MIAX Pearl Equities launched in September, 2020).

  • MIAX Pearl equities reported both a monthly volume record of 1.94 billion shares and a market share record of 0.81% in December of 2021.

  • MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 161.2 million shares on December 3, 2021, which also represented a daily record market share of 1.15%.

Minneapolis Grain Exchange

  • MGEX reported record volume of 3,873,016 futures and options contracts in 2021, an increase of 40.0% from 2020.

  • Hard Red Spring Wheat trading set annual records in both futures and options, with total volume of 2,997,693 and 123,079 contracts, respectively in 2021.

  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 752,240 contracts in 2021, after MIAX received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to relaunch SPIKES Futures in December 2020. New trading incentives enacted on July 1, 2021 contributed to volume totals in the second half of 2021, with 741,819 contracts traded, compared to 10,421 contracts traded in the first half of 2021. ADV for SPIKES® Futures in the second half of 2021 was 5,795 contracts, compared to 84 contracts in the first half of 2021.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume records are highlighted in the tables included below.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Nov-21

% Chg

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg


Trading Days

22

22


21


252

253



U.S. Equity Options Industry

794,555,696

719,646,140

10.4%

898,166,403

-11.5%

9,366,823,566

7,004,304,148

33.7%


MIAX Exchange Group

113,005,405

79,347,042

42.4%

124,657,770

-9.3%

1,338,112,960

827,187,596

61.8%


MIAX Options

42,812,426

31,200,513

37.2%

50,452,313

-15.1%

522,549,941

330,036,680

58.3%


MIAX Pearl

31,633,894

22,347,253

41.6%

34,378,589

-8.0%

427,001,176

293,410,388

45.5%


MIAX Emerald

38,559,085

25,799,276

49.5%

39,826,868

-3.2%

388,561,843

203,740,528

90.7%



Multi-Listed Options ADV

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Nov-21

% Chg

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

36,116,168

32,711,188

10.4%

42,769,829

-15.6%

37,169,935

27,684,997

34.3%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,136,609

3,606,684

42.4%

5,936,084

-13.5%

5,309,972

3,269,516

62.4%

MIAX

1,946,019

1,418,205

37.2%

2,402,491

-19.0%

2,073,611

1,304,493

59.0%

MIAX Pearl

1,437,904

1,015,784

41.6%

1,637,076

-12.2%

1,694,449

1,159,725

46.1%

MIAX Emerald

1,752,686

1,172,694

49.5%

1,896,518

-7.6%

1,541,912

805,299

91.5%



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Nov-21

% Chg

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg


MIAX Exchange Group

14.22%

11.03%

29.0%

13.88%

2.5%

14.29%

11.81%

21.0%


MIAX

5.39%

4.34%

24.3%

5.62%

-4.1%

5.58%

4.71%

18.4%


MIAX Pearl

3.98%

3.11%

28.2%

3.83%

4.0%

4.56%

4.19%

8.8%


MIAX Emerald

4.85%

3.58%

35.4%

4.43%

9.4%

4.15%

2.91%

42.6%




Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Nov-21

% Chg

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Trading Days

22

22


21


252

NM


U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

238,596

240,220

-0.7%

233,151

2.3%

2,869,009

NM

NM

MIAX Pearl Volume

1,940

268

NM

1,610

20.5%

11,066

NM

NM

MIAX Pearl ADV

88

12

NM

77

15.0%

44

NM

NM

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.81%

0.11%

NM

0.69%

17.7%

0.39%

NM

NM


NM - Not meaningful



Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Nov-21

% Chg

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Trading Days

22

22


21


252

253


MGEX Volume

215,062

211,067

1.9%

420,826

-48.9%

3,873,016

2,766,442

40.0%

MGEX ADV

9,776

9,594

1.9%

20,039

-51.2%

15,369

10,935

40.6%

2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

miax

MIAX Exchange Group Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.82%

August 6, 2021

Volume

8,126,083

March 5, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

15.53%

July 2021

Volume

127,701,099

June 2021

Annual

Market Share

14.29%

2021

Volume

1,388,112,960

2021

miax
Options

MIAX Options Records

Single Day

Volume

3,203,327

November 5, 2021

Monthly

Volume

55,410,315

June 2021

Annual

Volume

522,549,941

2021

miax
Pearl Options

MIAX Pearl Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

6.92%

March 5, 2021

Volume

3,506,013

March 5, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

6.09%

March 2021

Volume

52,194,814

March 2021

Annual

Volume

427,001,176

2021

miax
Emerald

MIAX Emerald Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

6.92%

July 29, 2021

Volume

3,392,372

January 27, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

5.49%

August 2021

Volume

41,821,523

August 2021

Annual

Market Share

4.15%

2021

Volume

388,561,843

2021

miax
Pearl Equitites

MIAX Pearl Equity Records

Single Day

Market Share

1.15%

December 3, 2021

Volume

161,173,623

December 3, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

0.81%

December 2021

Volume

1,940,287,963

December 2021

Annual

Market Share

0.39%

2021

Volume

11,066,336,629

2021

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-december-and-full-year-2021-miax-exchange-group-sets-multiple-volume-and-market-share-records-301462977.html

SOURCE MIAX

