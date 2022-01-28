U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.74
    +53.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,388.51
    +227.73 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,586.71
    +233.93 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.57
    +1.28 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +0.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    -0.0200 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3010
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,048.01
    +814.05 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.63
    +1.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Miami Waterkeeper Board of Trustees Changing Hands after 6 years of Exceptional Service

·3 min read

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David and Maria Schwedel, the founders and inaugural Co-Chairs of Miami Waterkeeper's Board of Trustees, will hand over the leadership role to Gregory Frankel on February 1st.

Having served the board since 2016, the Schwedels helped Miami Waterkeeper through significant periods of growth, bringing the organization from a one-person operation to one with a $1M+ budget that employs a team of 11 full-time and three part-time staff.

When David first met Dr. Rachel Silverstein, the organization's sole staff member at the time, he saw the potential for what could become and helped cast a vision of broad-reaching and meaningful impact. This vision included founding the Board of Trustees, which he and Maria fostered into a group of 14 engaged and thoughtful environmental stewards.

The Schwedels spearheaded early organizational growth not just by forming the Board of Trustees, but also by sharing a vision for the current Junior Ambassador program. One of the 90+ high school students educated through the program over seven years, the Schwedels' daughter, Simone, grew into a leadership role in the program and continues to serve as an advocate for clean water years after graduating from the program. The Schwedels also donated a boat to the organization, helping to get Miami Waterkeeper on the water.

"David and Maria have been valuable members of our board and have been instrumental in our organization's growth over the past six years," said Dr. Rachel Silverstein, Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper. "From the earliest days, they have generously shared their advice, resources, and ideas for everything from programs to board goals to branding. We are deeply grateful to the Schwedels for working to protect the water that means so much to our community and to their family."

David and Maria Schwedel will remain members of the Board of Trustees, serving as Immediate Past Chairs.

"Rachel has built an exceptional organization in a short period of time," said the Schwedels. "We remain grateful for being a small part of that growth and for the opportunity to continue our support in the future."

Gregory Frankel, a Miami native who spent most of his childhood on the water, will step up to the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees.

"We have been close friends with Gregory and his family for nearly a decade," said the Schwedels. "We are certain that his leadership will help to deliver positive growth for the organization in the years ahead."

An avid boater, Gregory has seen firsthand the change in Biscayne Bay. He is deeply committed to preserving our waterways for the future and has already demonstrated his dedication to the Miami Waterkeeper mission through his service on the organization's Waves of Change host committee, the Development & Marketing Committee, and the Finance Committee. Gregory joined the Board of Trustees in 2020, leveraging his combined experience in law, government, environmental policy, and business to further Miami Waterkeeper's mission. His enthusiasm and commitment have propelled the organization forward with concrete plans for long-term success.

"There is no resource more important to Miami than its waterways," said Gregory. "Miami Waterkeeper, with Rachel at the helm, is at the forefront of their protection. I humbly look forward to building upon the incredible foundation laid by the Schwedels. Our community should be immensely grateful to them for their incredible work over the years."

"We are thrilled to welcome Gregory to a leading role for this new phase with our Trustees," said Dr. Silverstein. "Gregory has already shown a deep dedication to the organization, and we are looking forward to working with him to implement new ideas to accomplish our shared goals."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-waterkeeper-board-of-trustees-changing-hands-after-6-years-of-exceptional-service-301470844.html

SOURCE Miami Waterkeeper

Recommended Stories

  • Washington drone company name Boeing exec as new CEO

    The Columbia River Gorge drone maker has a new leader. The Boeing-owned company once again picked someone with a long history at the aerospace giant.

  • Why Galapagos Trounced the Market Today

    A changing of the guard is coming at biotech Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), with the announcement of a new CEO. Belgium-based Galapagos announced Wednesday afternoon that it has tapped Paul Stoffels to be its next leader. Stoffels replaces current CEO Onno van de Stolpe, who is also a co-founder of the company and is entering retirement after 23 years on the throne.

  • Top Growth Stocks for February 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Home Depot names new CEO, Craig Menear to remain chairman

    Home Depot Inc. said late Thursday that Ted Decker has been named its chief executive and president, effective March 1. Decker also has been elected to the company's board of directors. Chief Executive and Chairman Craig Menear will continue to serve as chair of the board, the retailer said. Shares of Home Depot rose 2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.

  • Brookfield Renewable Continues to Lock Up More Growth

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is already one of the world's largest renewable-energy producers. With a roughly 21-gigawatt (GW) operating portfolio, it's generating enough clean energy to offset the emission from 6 million cars. It has another 36 GW of renewable energy assets under development, enough to power 7 million homes for one year.

  • Drugmaker Galapagos names former J&J exec Paul Stoffels as CEO

    Stoffels was the chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson since 2012 and spearheaded the development of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine which won U.S. regulatory authorization in February last year. He retired from J&J at the end of 2021 and will replace current Galapagos top boss and co-founder Onno van de Stolpe after the latter's planned retirement.

  • How Salesforce, IBM, and HSBC are approaching return to work now

    For some leaders and staff, the answer is simple: Never. Time and again, enthusiastic plans to return en masse have been tripped up by new covid variants, updated government advice, and pushback from staff.

  • Al West acknowledges SEI looking for his successor as CEO; analyst points to an outside hire

    The comments come less than a month after the executive deemed his likely replacement departed the company abruptly. West, 79, founded the company in 1968 and has been its only CEO.

  • Land Betterment's Entrepreneur Zone Building Is Now 95% Occupied

    Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) leases the entire ground floor of the Entrepreneur Zone in Hazard Kentucky

  • In 3 years, Gov. Kristi Noem has had 5 people in the chief of staff position

    This appointment is arguably the most important a governor will make, according to the National Governors Association.

  • Greater Cincinnati public company names new board chairman

    One of Greater Cincinnati’s top public companies has tapped a new board chairman following the retirement of one of its longtime members.

  • Opportunities for Alignment of Sustainability and Financial Reporting Standards

    GRI welcomes further appointments to the IFRS sustainability board

  • Citing ‘unethical behavior,’ a 3rd member of this Johnson County school board resigns

    “I came in here hoping we could work together. It was made clear that we can’t.”

  • IoT search engine Censys secures $35M — and a new CEO

    Censys, a search engine for Internet of Things devices and internet assets, has secured $35 million in Series B funding and a new CEO. The internet security startup, based in Michigan tech hub Ann Arbor, which started as an open source research project at the University of Michigan seven years ago, claims to provide a "complete database" of all devices hooked up to the internet in a bid to help organizations locate poorly protected assets. Censys’ attack surface management platform continuously discovers businesses’ internet assets and monitors them, identifying security issues and preventing oversights from becoming vulnerabilities by ensuring that assets are protected by integrating with existing security solutions.

  • Names to Know: Kane Company hires Andrew Ginsburg; Christine Friese to lead Portsmouth Public Library

    New hires and promotions in the Seacoast business community.

  • Ivory Mathews resigns as CEO of Columbia Housing Authority

    Mathews was tasked with overhauling the agency after two residents died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

  • Field to Market Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan, Welcomes New Board Members

    January 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture announced today the launch of a new three-year strategic plan. The 2022 – 2024 plan continues to refine Fiel...

  • Winpak Announces the Retirement of Larry Warelis, Vice President & CFO and Appoints Scott Taylor as the New CFO

    Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces the retirement of Larry Warelis, the Company's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. After 25 years with the Company in various senior administration roles, the last five as CFO, Mr. Warelis has decided to retire, effective April 29, 2022. Replacing him as Winpak's new Vice President & CFO on that date will be Scott Taylor. Mr. Taylor joined Winpak in 1999 and has been in the role of Director of Corporate Accounting & Treasury since 2017. He has worked direct

  • POWERPOLLEN APPOINTS PAUL SCHICKLER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

    Former DuPont Pioneer President brings over 30 years of experience commercializing global agricultural innovation

  • Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

    The Home Depot on Thursday named a veteran executive as its new CEO. Edward “Ted” Decker, who has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020, will become president and CEO on March 1. Current Chairman and CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as the company’s board chairman.