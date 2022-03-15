U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Miao, Irvine to Lead Texas Health Resources' Operations, Consumer Strategy

·2 min read

Texas Health Resources named Winjie Miao to chief operating officer and has hired Laura Irvine to serve as chief experience officer.

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a unified team, or dyad, dedicated to Texas Health's transformation, Miao and Irvine will be responsible for further integrating clinical care and the consumer experience, as well as driving a broad portfolio of innovative products and services that support stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

Winjie Miao, COO for Texas Health
Winjie Miao, COO for Texas Health

A further way to celebrate women's history month, Texas Health adds two dynamic women leaders to top leadership roles

"The Texas Health leadership approach maximizes the talents of two incredible healthcare professionals with deep expertise in innovation, consumer experience and operations expertise combined with longevity in the DFW market," said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health. "Winjie and Laura working together allows us to leverage a wealth of experience and perspectives to accelerate our ability to offer a lifetime of health and well-being to our communities."

Miao, who previously served as chief experience officer, will be charged with evolving Texas Health's core operational services with an emphasis on aligning new and existing access points across the Texas Health network to achieve strategic, clinical and operational results. Reporting to her will be leaders focused on hospital operations, ambulatory and virtual services, Texas Health Physicians Group, network integration, as well as the chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.

Irvine is a longtime leader in the Dallas-Fort Worth healthcare market. She grew her career at Methodist Health System in a variety of roles ranging from administrative resident to hospital president, ultimately serving as executive vice president of integration and alignment.

Reporting to Irvine will be Brand Experience, Product Development, Consumer Strategy and Market Insights, System Transformation, and Enterprise Data and Analytics. She will lead Texas Health's consumer-focused strategy, enterprise transformation and the development of new products and services to serve the North Texas community and beyond. She joins Texas Health on April 11.

About Texas Health Resources:
Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

Laura Irvine, Chief Experience Officer for Texas Health
Laura Irvine, Chief Experience Officer for Texas Health
Texas Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Health Resources)
Texas Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Health Resources)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miao-irvine-to-lead-texas-health-resources-operations-consumer-strategy-301503345.html

SOURCE Texas Health Resources

