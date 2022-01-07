U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.00
    +8.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,169.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,795.75
    +36.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.40
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9100
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,952.12
    -459.93 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.65
    -7.69 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,327.40
    -160.47 (-0.56%)
     

Miaozhen Systems Reports: China Social Marketing Investment to Increase 18% in 2022

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miaozhen Systems ("Miaozhen"), a third-party technology company providing enterprises with marketing growth solutions based on big data and AI technology, has released two major reports evaluating and predicting upcoming social marketing and social influencer trends in 2022.

The reports — China Social & Content Marketing Trends 2022 and Key Opinion Leader Marketing Trends Report 2022 — show that China will continue to see strong momentum in social marketing growth, with KOL promotions and short-form video campaigns being the key focuses in 2022.

"While social media marketing is still a strong marketing area for advertisers, the evaluation for KOL return on investment in cross-platform cases remains a challenge," said Jie Zhao, president of Miaozhen Systems.

Zhao added that if brands want to ensure the quality and effectiveness of social marketing, they need to make good use of social media platforms to grass seeding consumers by spotting the changing social trends, while improving their attribution analysis for their marketing campaigns.

Notably, advertisers' social marketing investments are expected to continue to peak, increasing by 18% in 2022, according to Miaozhen's estimates. Advertisers in emerging brands are also likely to allocate more budget for social marketing. About 79% of all respondents from advertiser in emerging brands said they would increase such social marketing budget in 2022, increasing by 5% year-on-year.

Social marketing investment increase by 18% in 2022, emerging brands tend to allocate more budget for social marketing
Social marketing investment increase by 18% in 2022, emerging brands tend to allocate more budget for social marketing

Meanwhile, the reports pointed out the three major social marketing focuses — KOL promotions, short-form videos and official social accounts management — for the advertisers that look to champion in China.

KOL marketing is expected to be the first choice for advertisers in 2022 when it comes to social marketing, with 67% of respondents selecting the option — 5 percentage points more than that of last year — followed by promoting through short-form videos and official social media accounts management.

Short-form video and KOL promotion are social marketing focuses, followed by official social media account management
Short-form video and KOL promotion are social marketing focuses, followed by official social media account management

For those advertisers that would like to promote in collaboration with influencers, 54% of respondents hoped the KOLs could help grass seeding consumers for specific products. To best advertise through KOLs, advertisers could pay attention to the varying user bases for different social platforms, the reports suggest. For example, video-streaming site Bilibili can serve as a great platform for brands to communicate with younger consumers through creative content, while social media and e-commerce platform Little Red Book can help experienced influencers give out more recommendations in detail.

These platforms' rapid user growth also helps. In 2021, Bilibili and Little Red Book saw the numbers of their monthly active users grow by 112.1% and 59.9% year-on-year, respectively, according to the reports. The two mainly serve young users in China's first- and second-tier cities.

Industry-wise, the auto sector appears to favor Douyin, while consumer electronics advertisers tend to go for Bilibili. Little Red Book seems to particularly attract users mostly interested in cosmetics, parenting, food and beverages.

As more advertisers look to advertise through social media, the industry has seen more KOLs jumping into the business. In 2021, the total number of KOLs in China surged by 15% from that of the previous year, with the number of KOCs (tier-5 influencers) increasing by 5.5% year-on-year, according to the reports.

While many marketers continue struggling with evaluating the performances of KOL advertising, Miaozhen has developed a system to assess the efficiency for such promotions. With Miaozhen's Social ROI system, advertisers can easily conduct attribution analyses, by dissecting engagement data, incremental search UV (unique views) and a relevant performance index, to get more insights on the effectiveness of their KOL campaigns.

To obtain full reports, please visit: https://www.miaozhen.com/en

Any inquires, please contact: fuxi@miaozhen.com

SOURCE Miaozhen Systems

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Liftoff

    In this daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that prices declined in December below the rising 200-day moving average line but they managed to make a small double bottom pattern and have rallied into the new year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement from the middle of December, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently crossed above the zero line for a new outright buy signal. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we can see the last three years of price action.

  • Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

    Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Sonos Gains After Winning U.S. Import Ban on Some Google Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rose in post-market trading after it won a U.S. trade agency ruling that will limit the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc.’s Google because they infringe patents for home audio technology.The U.S. International Trade Commission issued the ban Thursday after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The Biden administration can veto the exclusion order on public-policy

  • Workers at unionized New York Starbucks store continue walk out over staffing, safety

    Baristas at a Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, walked off the job for a second day on Thursday in protest of what they say are unsafe working conditions amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Workers left their positions on Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue location - the only unionized corporate-owned Starbucks store in the United States - and say they will not return until they feel safe. A third of employees there are out because of COVID-19, said barista Casey Moore, one of the union organizers in Buffalo.

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York rose 2.1% to the highest closing price since Nov. 16, and traded above $80 a barrel earlier in the session. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adj

  • Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

    In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

    The U.S. is ramping up domestic battery cell production, and according to the DOE, 13 new gigafactories will open their doors by 2025

  • The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds

    If you’ve begun saving for retirement, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of target date funds. They’re a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • GameStop Entering NFT and Cryptocurrency Markets as Part of Turnaround Plan

    The retailer is launching a division dedicated to the buzzy new technologies, according to people familiar with its plans, pushing the company into much-hyped areas as it tries to turn around its core videogame business.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • GameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets

    GameStop declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news citing people familiar with the matter. The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with Chairman Ryan Cohen tapping executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc to turn GameStop away from brick-and-mortar and towards e-commerce.

  • Wells Fargo, Bank of America draw price target hikes on bullish loan data

    JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja on Thursday lifted price targets on Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America after bullish Fed data on loans. "Banks should start 2022 on a good note because of a sharp surge in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan growth in late 4Q," Juneja said in a note to clients. Analysts raised Wells Fargo's target price to $57 a share from $53.50 and lifted Bank of America's target price to $52.50 a share from $50 a share. Industrywide, C loans grew 6.3% quarter-over-quart