U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.99
    +12.94 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,676.79
    +99.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.81
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.86
    +15.87 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    +2.15 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0320 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.3000 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,290.85
    +1,459.86 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.27
    +35.06 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX

·6 min read

New Futures Contracts Provide Exposure to Four Commercial Real Estate Sectors; First Futures to Launch on October 4, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, will launch cash-settled futures contracts on BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Indexes developed by Advanced Fundamentals. The first contract to be listed will be the BRIXX Retail Index futures contract which is expected to begin trading on October 4, 2021. Three additional BRIXX CRE Index futures are expected to be listed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash-settled options on the BRIXX CRE Indexes will launch on MIAX, also targeted for fourth quarter of 2021. The launch of the futures and options contracts remain subject to regulatory approval.

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

"BRIXX Futures provide investors with real time access and synthetic exposure to the physical real estate market."

BRIXX futures and options will provide investors with targeted exposure to the $16 trillion commercial real estate market, including the Residential, Retail, Office and Hospitality commercial real estate sectors. BRIXX CRE Indexes measure real-time real estate returns and are priced using real-time public market data aggregating over $750 billion in property values. The design also allows the BRIXX CRE Indexes to be priced in terms that real estate professionals know and understand such as price per room key (Hospitality), or price per square foot (Residential, Office, Retail).

"We are pleased to launch the new BRIXX CRE futures, which are based on Advanced Fundamentals' suite of index products that measure real estate prices without the pricing lag associated with traditional CRE indexes," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman of MGEX and Chairman & CEO of MIAX. "These products provide professional real estate investors with an innovative tool that affords real time access and synthetic exposure to the physical real estate market."

Cash-settled futures contracts will be listed on MGEX via the CME GLOBEX® platform and will be cleared by MGEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings.

Jesse Stein, Managing Principal of Advanced Fundamentals said "Until now, there has never been a successful real estate derivative product in the U.S. Advanced Fundamentals has completed considerable research and development in this market and created BRIXX CRE indexes to solve inherent deficiencies with existing products. Through our index methodology, we can eliminate extraneous factors that negatively impact pricing calculations and are able to derive a more realistic value of the real estate holdings."

John Smollen, Executive Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Products and Strategic Relations at MIAX said "We believe real estate funds and institutional professionals will be attracted to BRIXX futures and options and that the products have the potential to provide an entirely new asset class of commercial real estate derivatives to the industry. Advanced Fundamentals has devoted significant resources to the design of the BRIXX CRE indexes, incorporating considerable feedback from the industry throughout the design process and we look forward to launching this innovative suite of derivatives for the industry."

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed said "BRIXX are a unique set of indexes that use real-time data from the public markets to generate real-time, unleveraged property valuations. We are happy to use our index development and management capabilities to enable MIAX to offer this innovative product to the general public."

For more information about the BRIXX CRE Indexes and BRIXX CRE derivatives, please visit https://www.miaxoptions.com/brixx/overview.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

MIAX
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
609-524-3272
anybo@miami-holdings.com

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miax-to-launch-suite-of-brixx-commercial-real-estate-futures-on-mgex-301377773.html

SOURCE MIAX

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the apparent collapse of property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Dairy Farmer Who Began With a Pushcart Is Now Coffee Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Is Starbucks Stock A Buy Right After Reporting Earnings?

    Global coffee giant Starbucks is one of top growth stocks to watch in 2021, but is it a buy in the current stock market rally?

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.