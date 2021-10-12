U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.38
    -0.81 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,510.65
    +14.59 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.42
    -11.78 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.80
    +12.16 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.10
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6030
    -0.0110 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6330
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,575.73
    -689.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.87
    -6.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.88
    -19.97 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

MIAX Reports Record SPIKES Futures Trading on MGEX in September 2021 and New Daily Record Volume of 14,890 Contracts

·5 min read

September 2021 Average Daily Volume of 7,502 contracts, up 92.2% over August 2021

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX®, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, today announced average daily volume (ADV) for SPIKES® Futures in September 2021 reached 7,502 contracts, a new monthly record and representing a 92.2% increase over the 3,904 ADV in August 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on September 9, 2021 totaled a new daily record of 14,890 contracts.

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

An expanding group of market participants, combined with the current zero exchange fee policy is fueling the growth in volume and open interest, tight bid/ask spreads, and available size to trade. Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX) is planning to extend its zero fee exchange policy for SPIKES Futures until December 31, 2021.

"Strong support from our partners is driving adoption and contributing to record volumes in SPIKES Futures," said Mark G. Bagan, President and CEO of MGEX. "Our markets are now attracting a broader range of capital market participants, many of whom are seeking a competitive alternative to existing volatility products."

SPIKES Futures are based on the SPIKES Volatility Index, which was designed by T3 Index and measures the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY), the most actively traded ETF in the world. The futures contracts are listed on MGEX and accessed via the CME Globex® platform.

"Our team is laser-focused on building a solid foundation for volatility trading and expanding the penetration of the SPIKES franchise," added Joseph W. Ferraro III, Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel of MIAX and President of MIAX Futures. "We continue to work with leading liquidity providers to build our suite of volatility products including enhancements to our SPIKES Options products trading on the MIAX Options Exchange."

The SPIKES Volatility Index is calculated and disseminated every 100 milliseconds, offering best-in-class accuracy and stability as a result of its proprietary price-dragging technology. Futures on the SPIKES Index allow traders to benefit from the Index's innovative design features, including its truncation methodologies and underlying SPY option component liquidity.

SPIKES Futures contract specifications, trading rules, pricing and interface specifications are available on the MGEX website at www.mgex.com. Additional information regarding SPIKES Futures can be found at www.MIAXoptions.com/spikes/futures.

Corporate Communications Contact:

MIAX
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
609-955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miax-reports-record-spikes-futures-trading-on-mgex-in-september-2021-and-new-daily-record-volume-of-14-890-contracts-301398232.html

SOURCE MIAX

Recommended Stories

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • 9 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best airline stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Hit faster and relatively harder than most other sectors, the aviation industry, and consequently, […]

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

    Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time frame each has in mind. For example, consider Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock has more than doubled since it went public in 2019, handily beating the market.

  • R.R. Donnelley’s Investor Chatham Seeks to Buy Rest of Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.’s biggest shareholder is proposing to acquire the outstanding shares that it doesn’t already own in a deal that would value the printing and information services company at about $546 million. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]