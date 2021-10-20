MICE Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growing Contribution toward GDP and Employment to Boost the Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICE market is expected to grow by USD 38.45 billion from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing contribution toward GDP and employment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats from growing terrorism will challenge the growth of the market participants.
MICE Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Type
Geography
MICE Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our MICE market report covers the following areas:
MICE Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the MICE Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
MICE Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist mice market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mice market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mice market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mice market vendors
MICE Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 38.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-55.91
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
