MICE Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growing Contribution toward GDP and Employment to Boost the Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICE market is expected to grow by USD 38.45 billion from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions Market by Type, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing contribution toward GDP and employment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats from growing terrorism will challenge the growth of the market participants.

MICE Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geography

MICE Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our MICE market report covers the following areas:

MICE Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the MICE Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.





MICE Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mice market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mice market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mice market vendors

Related Reports:

FinTech Investment Market -The FinTech investment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 54.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.76%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!



Story continues

Online On-demand Services Market -The online on-demand services market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 1.77 trillion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 58.30%. Download a free sample report now!

MICE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 38.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -55.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mice-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities-growing-contribution-toward-gdp-and-employment-to-boost-the-market-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301402432.html

SOURCE Technavio