U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,420.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.50
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +0.21 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    -0.66 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4200
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,413.48
    -757.99 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.05
    +3.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.43
    -7.71 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

"MICE Winnovation": TCEB Supports 18 Online Events to Further Strengthen MICE Technology Innovation

·5 min read

BANGKOK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to move ahead with technology-based development, TCEB has agreed to support 18 online events under its "MICE Winnovation" project to be organised this year.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention &amp; Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB.
Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB.

This is adding to the previous success of business-matching between MICE operators and tech entrepreneurs in developing and adopting event-specific innovations resulted in 150 parings.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB stated that despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the MICE industry, TCEB has remained committed to "MICE Winnovation" since its launch in March. He said: "'MICE Winnovation' is aimed at meeting the demands of MICE entrepreneurs in using innovation and technology to drive their business, upgrading MICE event organisation and amplifying the capabilities of Thailand's MICE industry among target audiences worldwide. Significantly, 'MICE Winnovation' has also expanded business opportunities for tech entrepreneurs in Thailand offering tech-based solutions for the MICE industry from operational efficiency to monitoring hygiene and safety standards".

TCEB's "MICE Winnovation" project has been fruitful in matching MICE entrepreneurs with developers who are capable of producing tech solutions for their events. From March to July, 152 pairs have been established. Also 35 have applied for support from TCEB for their projects and 18 have been approved so far after completing the review process.

The 18 qualified events comprise 15 using virtual/hybrid technology and three using crowd management technology to improve hygiene and safety standards. Two events have successfully been held. The 55th Lions Club International MD 310 Thailand Convention, held from May 7-9, 2021, attracted 2,318 online delegates. Bangkok Projection Mapping Competition 2021 (BPMC 2021), an interactive media competition that was held from June 12-20, 2021, attracted around 20,000 viewers. All other approved events will take place by December 2021.

Mr. Parote Denskoon, CEO & Co-Founder, ZipEvent Co.,Ltd., said: "The success of any innovative technology can only be recognised when there are genuine users. 'MICE Winnovation' allowed us to be matched with the MICE entrepreneur Yimsamer Studio. It resulted in our collaboration in organising BPMC 2021 via an online platform. It was a good opportunity that was created by TCEB for both of us. As an innovation developer, I would say the event was a good occasion to pilot our self-developed technology in a real situation. Yimsamer Studio, as the event organiser, had complete access and was able to test-run some new technologies that allowed it to welcome viewers on a wider scale. No longer limited to offline access, it successfully reached out to viewers worldwide with no restriction."

Mr. Thanapong Panichob, Co-Founder - CEO, Yimsamer Studio Co.,Ltd., said: "Event organisers now depend on the integration of technologies such as multimedia design, interactive design and immersive experience to communicate and deliver memorable visitor experiences. Organising BPMC 2021 with ZipEvent was another space for designers and artists, local and international alike, to showcase their capabilities, which in turn leads to career advancement, as well as contribute to new market trends and the improvement of other industries in the future."

The "MICE Winnovation" project also entails the development of a "MICE Innovation Catalog", a directory platform of MICE and tech entrepreneurs which users can also browse for prospective partners. The catalog displays various categories of MICE innovation for improving every segment of event organisation from pre- to post-event. The list of innovations is selected by TCEB with input from its public sector partners and MICE-related associations and is updated every month. The goal is to make available a diversity of products and services for MICE entrepreneurs. Currently, there are more than 70 MICE innovations from 50 companies listed. Access TCEB's "MICE Innovation Catalog" at https://innocatalog.tceb.or.th

In addition, TCEB is collaborating with National Innovation Agency (NIA), one of its public sector partners from the "MICE Winnovation" project, to share the business profiles of innovation service providers. This year, NIA has added a new category - "Travel Tech" - for innovation service providers in its Innovation Catalog. Six companies from TCEB's "MICE Winnovation" project now also appear in NIA's Innovation Catalog. They are Adasoft Co., Ltd., Daywork (Thailand) Co., Ltd., CT Asia Robotics Co., Ltd., Loops Reserve Your Ride Co., Ltd., Queue Q (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and ZipEvent Co.,Ltd. NIA has also announced that it will award a 1.5-million-baht support funding to Potioneer, a tech participant from TCEB's "MICE Winnovation" project, to develop new technology solutions.

TCEB's "MICE Winnovation" project is a collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop new technology solutions that will serve Thailand's MICE industry well beyond the COVID-19 period. Mr. Chiruit said: "The project is making good progress in encouraging Thai MICE entrepreneurs to build up their capabilities, strengthen their business resilience, and keep innovating to deliver an excellent attendee experience".

Related photo : https://we.tl/t-wjLQT4OWsW

Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events

Experience the Extraordinary with Our Extra Care

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB - the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister - has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry - corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mice-winnovation-tceb-supports-18-online-events-to-further-strengthen-mice-technology-innovation-301354178.html

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • DraftKings sees instant demand in new NFT marketplace

    DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish explains why now is the right time to launch DraftKings Marketplace.&nbsp;

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • IEA Cuts Oil Demand Outlook on Virus, Sees New Surplus in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency cut forecasts for global oil demand “sharply” for the rest of this year as the resurgent pandemic hits major consumers, and predicted a new surplus in 2022.It’s a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+ alliance to open the taps or risk a damaging spike in prices. The oil cartel heeded calls to hike supply, which is now arriving just as consumption slackens.The analysis also jars with Wednesday’s call

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Unity Software stock jumps 10% as analysts credit it with dodging Apple’s online-ad crackdown

    Unity Software Inc. shares rose Wednesday after analysts applauded the gaming-software company's growth and its ability to dodge a major change Apple Inc. made to online ads.

  • Google ‘pay calculator’ suggests staff who work from home could face pay cuts: report

    Employees who decide to work remotely and move to less expensive areas of the country may be subject to a pay cut

  • Fashion resale startups have more potential than profits

    While sales rise at The RealReal, Poshmark, and ThredUp, consistent profits remain harder to come by.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Masks and Rules Return to Shanghai Banks Preparing for the Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after becoming the world’s first major financial center to tame the virus, Shanghai is going back on high alert.The fast-moving delta variant outbreak across China forced some global banks and local financial institutions to bring back the containment playbook. Shanghai’s more than 470,000 finance professionals, who have nearly all been back at work and mask-free since the middle of last year, now face regular temperature scans and checks to enable contact tracing. At some

  • Oil prices finish higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • Foxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn, which assembles Apple's iPhones, reported a consensus-beating 30% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday but cautioned it would have to "wait and see" if the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Asia would hurt its supply chain. The world's largest contract electronics maker has benefited from strong demand for technology products as people continue to telecommute amid the pandemic - a trend smartphone and laptop sellers such as Samsung Electronics and Lenovo say is likely to persist. For the Taiwanese company, demand for smartphones has been the main driver of record high net profit and revenue in the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer David Huang said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.