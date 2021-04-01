Mich Resources Announces Appointment of Additional Director

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,930.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.75
    +34.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.20
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.55
    +0.39 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7510
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,446.67
    +476.77 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.20
    +22.67 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,540.82
    +362.02 (+1.24%)
     

CSE – MICH

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") announces that Szascha Lim, the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed as a director of Mich Resources Ltd. All existing directors will remain on the Board. In connection with this appointment, Ms. Lim has been granted 50,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.27 per share, exercisable for a period of 10 years, subject to CSE approval.

On behalf of Mich Resources Ltd.

"Mark T. Brown"
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mich Resources Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/31/c2612.html

