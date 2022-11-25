U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    +0.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9760
    +0.3860 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,526.58
    -19.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.10
    +3.53 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,318.80
    -64.29 (-0.23%)
     

MICH RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESUMPTION OF TRADING ON NOVEMBER 25, 2022

·2 min read

CSE – MICH

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open on Friday, November 25, 2022 under the symbol "MICH.X".

Trading in the Shares of the Company was halted on July 30, 2021 pending the completion of a Reverse Takeover transaction to acquire the Pecoy Copper Project (the "Pecoy Project") in Peru (see news release dated July 30, 2021).

On November 1, 2022, the Company announced it had terminated the agreements to acquire the Pecoy Project and was pursuing new business opportunities.

On November 14, 2022, the Company further announced that it had enetered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI" with Pavey Ark Minerals Inc. ("Pavey") whereby the Company has an option to purchasea 100% interest in Pavey's Chrome Puddy Property (the "Transaction") in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (see news release dated November 14, 2022 for full details).

Trading in Shares of the Company remained halted to allow the for dissemination of news and will resume at market open on Friday, November 25, 2022. It is anticipated that trading will continue  until a Definitive Agreement is signed and announced, at which time trading on the Shares of the Company will again be halted until  the Transaction is completed.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to several conditions, including the satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of any regulatory approvals, the negotiation of definitive documentation, including an option agreement and a share purchase agreement, among other documents, and the completion of a minimum $1 million in financing concurrent with the closing of the Transaction.

About the Company
The Company is a British Columbia public company with a registered office at 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C3. The Company's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "MICH" and reporting in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

On behalf of Mich Resources Ltd.

"David Suda"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the proposed acquisition of the Property and Additional Property, and concurrent $1 million financing (collectively, the "Transaction"); the satisfaction of the conditions and closing of the Transaction (including Exchange approval); general business and economic conditions.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Transaction may not close on the terms set forth herein, or at all; risks relating to the availability of financing; risks relating to the receipt of all requisite approvals for the Transaction, including the approval of the Exchange; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays in the supply of equipment and services; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mich Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c6484.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) 26% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    Dialog Group Berhad ( KLSE:DIALOG ) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 26% in...

  • MN Holdings Berhad Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

    MN Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:MNHLDG ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Net income: RM1.20m (up by RM1.20m...

  • BP Plastics Holding Bhd Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.019 (vs RM0.036 in 3Q 2021)

    BP Plastics Holding Bhd ( KLSE:BPPLAS ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM120.7m (up 6.6...

  • Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

    The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

  • Cowboys open second half with a touchdown drive to take 14-13 lead

    The first time the Cowboys had the lead, it lasted only 5:27. They will try to make this one hold up. The Cowboys opened the second half with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, eating up the first 7:39 of the third quarter. Dalton Schultz scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. Prescott now [more]

  • In Britain, nurses prepare for unprecedented strike over pay

    Chukwudubem Ifeajuna, a nurse in the south of England, loves his job, but next month will walk out for two days as part of British nurses' biggest ever strike action, which he says is necessary for staff and patient welfare alike. The industrial action on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union's 106-year history, and comes as the state-run National Health Service (NHS) braces for one of its toughest winters ever.

  • Patriots GameDay: Matthew Judon, Mac Jones could both feast on Vikings Thanksgiving night

    The Vikings offensive line is hurting, which means Matthew Judon could have a huge Thanksgiving night for the Patriots. But he isn't Mike Reiss' "Big Player Prediction" -- those honors go to quarterback Mac Jones.

  • Pop star Bebe Rexha in images through the years

    Bebe Rexha is a huge pop star and her reach continues to grow

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Might Never Be This Cheap Again

    If you're an industry disruptor, 2022 has probably been a bad year for you. Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Both companies are disrupting massive industries -- hotels and television, respectively.