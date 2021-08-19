Michael Baker Engineering, Inc. Names Magdy Hagag, P.E., CEO and President

Industry veteran to lead New York-based affiliate of Michael Baker International

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker Engineering, Inc., the New York-based affiliate of engineering, planning and consulting services global leader Michael Baker International, has named Magdy Hagag, P.E., CEO and President. In his expanded role with Michael Baker Engineering, Inc., Mr. Hagag will provide direction and oversight to all engineering, business, marketing and financial operations throughout New York. Mr. Hagag also serves as Michael Baker International's Northeast Regional Director and Senior Vice President.

Michael Baker International

Mr. Hagag has 35 years of industry experience, including 22 years with Michael Baker International. He has held leadership positions throughout Michael Baker International and previously served as Office Executive for the Hamilton and Newark, New Jersey, offices, as well as Director of Project and Quality Management for the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area. Mr. Hagag has managed large and complex transportation and civil engineering projects throughout the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area and has delivered multiple accelerated schedule projects.

Mr. Hagag holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and earned a Certificate in Project Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and serves as the committee chairman for Business Practice with Port Authority of New Jersey (PANYNJ); fellow member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE); and member of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

