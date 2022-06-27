U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.50
    -12.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,419.31
    -81.37 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,526.67
    -80.95 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.46
    +8.72 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +2.24 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4050
    +0.2350 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.99
    -10.81 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Michael Baker International Announces New Leadership Roles in Southern Region

·4 min read

Ruben Guerrero, P.E., named Office Manager – San Antonio and Michael Weeks named Office Manager - Austin/Round Rock

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of new leadership roles in the firm's Southern Region. Ruben Guerrero, P.E., has been promoted to Office Manager for Michael Baker's San Antonio, Texas, office, and Michael Weeks has been named Office Manager for the firm's Austin/Round Rock, Texas, office. In their new roles, Mr. Guerrero and Mr. Weeks will lead their respective office's growth and client engagement efforts while collaborating closely with colleagues across the firm's Southern Region

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

"Both Ruben and Michael bring decades of experience to their new roles," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Senior Vice President and Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "They are seasoned leaders with extensive background in managing both people and complex infrastructure projects. I look forward to the continued growth and success of our San Antonio and Austin/Round Rock offices under Ruben and Michael's leadership."

Mr. Guerrero joined Michael Baker in 2021 with more than 30 years of experience in transportation design engineering, project delivery, construction and operations and maintenance throughout California and Texas. Most recently, Mr. Guerrero served as Department Manager – Transportation in Michael Baker's San Antonio office, where he worked with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on the Texas State Highway 358 Reconstruction in Nueces County, Texas, which entails the design and construction of braided ramps at the US 286 interchange.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Guerrero was a Senior Construction Manager at Civil Engineering Consultants (CEC). Earlier in his career, he served as the Assistant City Engineer for the City of San Antonio Capital Program. He was also a Federal Programs Engineer for TxDOT and a Senior Transportation Engineer for the California Department of Transportation. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), American Public Works Association (APWA), National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Mr. Guerrero earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Weeks brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to his new position, including the last seven with Michael Baker. He has a proven track record of assessing and managing aquatic resources in both freshwater and marine ecosystems and leading numerous projects related to environmental compliance, transportation planning, coastal planning and management of coastal restoration. Most recently, Mr. Weeks served as Department Manager – Environmental in the firm's Austin/Round Rock, where he managed roadway, rail, flood control and reservoir projects, and led the environmental team.

Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2015, Mr. Weeks was a Coastal Project Manager for the Texas General Land Office. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Scientist at Atkins North America and a Coastal Conservation Biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Mr. Weeks is a member of the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) and Central Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (CTAEP). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Freshwater Biology from the University of Texas.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management and design-build project delivery. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and engineered models, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-announces-new-leadership-roles-in-southern-region-301575977.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Recommended Stories

  • Office workers in San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago are not returning to the office in significant numbers, research shows

    Companies are trying to bring back employees into the office. According to a new report by Placer.ai, visits to office buildings have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels in such major employment centers as San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago. In May 2022, visits to office buildings in San Francisco were down by 67.8% as compared to three years ago, before the pandemic shuttered most of the country.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • What’s Holding Back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

    Boeing largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners for nearly two years amid production defects and regulatory issues—and now has retooled its manufacturing and supply chain with an eye to resuming deliveries this summer.

  • McDonald's names new global supply chain officer

    Her promotion is part of a management team shuffle driven by key retirements and departures at the fast food giant.

  • GE Aviation unveils leadership changes ahead of spin out

    GE Aviation is set to undergo a series of leadership changes as its parent company, General Electric, works to spin off its health care and energy businesses into their own publicly traded companies.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Apple's bid to revive Qualcomm patent challenges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel two Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the global settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices turned away Apple's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the Cupertino, California-based company lacked standing to pursue the matter because of the settlement. Apple had argued that it should be allowed to appeal because San Diego-based Qualcomm could sue again after the settlement ends.

  • 'Off the charts' chemical shortages hit U.S. farms

    U.S. farmers have cut back on using common weedkillers, hunted for substitutes to popular fungicides and changed planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten to trim harvests. Spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk for weeds and diseases to dent crop production at a time when global grain supplies are already tight because the Ukraine war is reducing the country's exports. Interviews with more than a dozen chemical dealers, manufacturers, farmers and weed specialists showed shortages disrupted U.S. growers' production strategies and raised their costs.

  • Russian Crude Flows Slump, But It’s Likely to Prove Temporary

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports plunged last week, but the drop probably doesn’t indicate that sanctions are starting to bite.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFlows from Russian ports were dow

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • Numinus Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new visual brand identity that will be applied to all Company assets, including its clinics, research sites and digital properties, by the end of 2022 – complementing Numinus' continued growth as a leading mental health care company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies across North America.

  • What the Roe v. Wade ruling means for tech companies and reproductive privacy

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for tech companies and reproductive health data.

  • 8 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

    In this article, we discuss the 8 European coal stocks to buy as Russia squeezes gas supply. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector in Europe and its current situation, go directly to 3 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply. Russia decided to slow down its […]

  • Gas Rises as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away Fr

  • GE CEO Larry Culp expands role to head aviation unit

    In this additional role, he will face the challenge of navigating GE Aviation, an engine supplier to Boeing Co and the company's cash cow, through supply chain disruptions and price pressures at a time when planemakers are ramping up production to meet travel demand. "The Board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role," Culp, who will retain his responsibilities as GE's chairman, said in a statement. The company also named Otis Worldwide Corp executive Rahul Ghai as the aviation unit's chief financial officer in place of Shane Wright, who is set to retire.