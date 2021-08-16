Michael Baker International Appoints Mike Stengel, P.E., to Lead Newly Opened Bentonville, Arkansas, Office

New office to expand firm's business in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Mike Stengel, P.E., is taking on a new leadership position within the firm's Gulf Coast Region as he leads the opening of a new office in Bentonville, Arkansas. As Vice President and Office Executive, Mr. Stengel will focus on managing the firm's relationship with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and expanding its client roster. The addition of this new office supports the firm's focus on expanding its business in the high growth market of Northwest Arkansas.

Michael Baker International

"Mike has long been an invaluable part of the Michael Baker team, helping our company grow and succeed in multiple locations throughout the Gulf Coast Region. After leading our Little Rock, Arkansas, office for 13 years, Mike relocated to Dallas, Texas, in 2019, where he served as Vice President and Office Executive," said Juan Contreras, Gulf Coast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Mike's return to Arkansas will strengthen our ability to bring our firm's full spectrum of services to the Arkansas Department of Transportation and many other public and private entities, including major universities and retailers in the region."

Mr. Stengel has more than 26 years of experience, including 14 with Michael Baker, managing civil engineering, aviation and transportation design and construction projects. He is a well-known industry leader in Arkansas who has provided oversight and guidance for airport, roadway and bridge design teams, construction services and survey operations. As the firm's Office Executive in Little Rock from 2007-2019, he served as the Principal-In-Charge and led the team to ensure the successful completion of numerous ARDOT projects under on-call contracts, as well as projects for the City of Little Rock, City of Maumelle, Jonesboro Municipal Airport and numerous airside and landside projects at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Story continues

Mr. Stengel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-appoints-mike-stengel-pe-to-lead-newly-opened-bentonville-arkansas-office-301355984.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International