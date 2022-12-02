U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Michael Baker International Names Chad Menge, AIA, as Mid-Atlantic Regional Practice Lead - Aviation

·3 min read

Mr. Menge to leverage 20 years of experience to lead aviation team across four states

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Chad Menge, AIA, has joined the firm as Mid-Atlantic Regional Practice Lead – Aviation. In this role, Mr. Menge will be responsible for leading the growth of the firm's Aviation practice within the Mid-Atlantic Region and ensuring that its technical capabilities and processes fulfill client commitments. Michael Baker's Mid-Atlantic Region includes 12 offices throughout Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

"At Michael Baker, we partner with airports including the smallest general aviation facilities to the busiest international airports in the world to solve complex infrastructure challenges and ultimately, move people and goods to their destinations swiftly and safely," said John Walsh, P.E., Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I welcome Chad to our Aviation Practice and look forward to his leadership throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as we take on projects that enhance the passenger experience and upgrade air travel."

Mr. Menge is a licensed architect with more than 20 years of international and domestic experience. He joins Michael Baker from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, where he most recently served as Principal Architect and was the Contracting Officer's Technical Representative (COTR) for the Secure National Hall project for Reagan National Airport (DCA), a part of DCA's Project Journey, a $1 billion capital construction project. Earlier in his career, he was a Project Manager and Designer with several firms including HOK and RTKL, where he managed planning, architectural and engineering teams on projects in Doha, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Menge holds a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Utah. He is also a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com  
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-chad-menge-aia-as-mid-atlantic-regional-practice-lead--aviation-301692803.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

