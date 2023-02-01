U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Michael Baker International Names HoJin Lim, P.E., CFM, as Office Manager - Houston

·2 min read

Mr. Lim brings nearly 30 years of experience to leading firm's Southeast Texas office

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that HoJin Lim, P.E., CFM, has joined the firm as Office Manager of its Houston, Texas, office. In this role, Mr. Lim will lead the office by managing and overseeing all office personnel and business activities provided by Michael Baker in the Houston area, including office administration, business planning, financial management, technical oversight, staff development, business development, quality assurance and client management.

Michael Baker International

"HoJin brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to his new role at Michael Baker," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International.  "He brings an extensive understanding of the Houston market to Michael Baker as he has spent his entire career in and around the greater Houston area. I am thrilled to welcome HoJin to the team and look forward to his leadership as our staff undertakes impactful infrastructure projects in the Houston area."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Lim most recently oversaw the City of Houston's Special Projects group within Capital Projects, where he led workload planning and project delivery, working across the city's departments and outside agencies. Earlier in his career, he served as City Engineer for Houston, Principal Project Manager for the University of Houston, Municipal Services Department Manager for Klotz Associates and Senior Project Manager for HNTB Corporation.

Mr. Lim is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-hojin-lim-pe-cfm-as-office-manager---houston-301736173.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

