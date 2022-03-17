U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.22
    +4.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,082.20
    +19.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,435.47
    -1.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.18
    +11.46 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.77
    +6.73 (+7.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.40
    +39.20 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    +0.99 (+3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0330 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6750
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,978.02
    +85.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.78
    +2.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.84
    +59.16 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Michael Baker International Names Lori Stump-Ganter Chief Financial Officer for Federal Programs and Services

·2 min read

Ms. Stump-Ganter to leverage decades of project, operations and financial management experience in newly created role

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Lori Stump-Ganter has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Financial Officer for Federal Programs and Services. In this role, Ms. Stump-Ganter will oversee all financial operations for the firm's Federal Practice, which partners with all branches of military and government, including the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

Ms. Stump-Ganter has been with Michael Baker for 23 years and most recently served as Director of Business Analytics for the firm's Federal team. Her experience includes decades of project, operations and financial management in the engineering and construction industries, spanning both the public and private sectors. Her deep understanding of Michael Baker's Operations and the company's processes across the enterprise provide her with a unique perspective of how the firm's systems work together. She has a proven track record in all aspects of business management, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, strategic planning, project control, contract administration and continuous improvement.

Ms. Stump-Ganter holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Engineering from Grove City College.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-lori-stump-ganter-chief-financial-officer-for-federal-programs-and-services-301504383.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Texas Asks 19 Finance Firms for Details on Fossil-Fuel Stances

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is seeking information from BlackRock Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Invesco Ltd. and 16 other firms on whether they discriminate against the fossil-fuel industry. Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones