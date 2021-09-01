U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.19
    +1.51 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,301.25
    -59.48 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,319.50
    +60.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.79
    +14.01 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.24 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9550
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,136.82
    +829.27 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.56
    +45.39 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Michael Baker International Names Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Firm's West Region

·4 min read

New role builds on Mr. Dougherty's nearly 30-year engineering career, which includes 25 years with Caltrans

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the firm's West Region. Mr. Dougherty will report to Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be based out of Michael Baker's Santa Ana, California, office. He assumes the role from Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and National Design-Build Executive.

As Regional Director, Mr. Dougherty will be responsible for overseeing all engineering, business, marketing and financial operations for Michael Baker's West Region, which encompasses 16 offices throughout California, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. He will also lead growth efforts for all offices within the West Region.

"As a former employee of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Malcolm has dedicated much of his career to addressing transportation challenges throughout California and since joining Michael Baker nearly four years ago, he has contributed to projects nationwide as our National Practice Executive. This combination of local and national experience makes him uniquely positioned to serve as Regional Director for the West Region," said Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "His passion for engineering and ability to solve client challenges have been assets throughout our company and these attributes will only serve to further benefit the West Region. I am confident he will continue to strengthen relationships with our clients and drive growth in the region."

Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in 2018 as the National Practice Lead for Transportation. In this role, he drove the strategic direction, growth and performance of the practice and led an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation. He was promoted to his most recent role as National Practice Executive in 2020, overseeing the strategic direction for the company's national practices.

"As a long-time California resident, I am excited to take on this new role and will work with our nearly 600 colleagues throughout the West Region to deliver the quality projects for which Michael Baker is known," said Mr. Dougherty.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Dougherty spent 26 years in progressive leadership roles with Caltrans, culminating in the position of Director. In this role, he was responsible for the maintenance and operations of more than 50,000 lane miles of roadway in the State Highway System and the delivery of an $11.4 billion construction portfolio. He also had overall fiscal responsibility for the Department's budget of more than $10 billion and 20,000 employees.

Prior to his appointment to Director, Mr. Dougherty served as Chief Deputy Director and Chief Engineer at Caltrans, where he honed his leadership skills by advising the Department Director on all aspects of policy and operations. He represented the department at meetings and hearings and with the executive team on administrative priorities related to the state transportation system.

Mr. Dougherty holds numerous affiliations and certifications, including: member of the Board of Directors for the Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), as well as past positions such as Chair of the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) Executive Committee, Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Committee on Construction, Chair of the Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee, AASHTO Board of Directors, President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) and past member of the California Public Works Board.

Mr. Dougherty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in California.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-malcolm-dougherty-pe-senior-vice-president-and-regional-director-for-the-firms-west-region-301367767.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Amazon Career Day will have more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available

    Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its U.S. recruiting event, Career Day 2021, will take place on September 15. On that day, there will be 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in 220 locations, as well as thousands of hourly positions in the company's "operations network." Career Day will also include thousands of one-on-one career coaching sessions, discussions and workshops. Amazon has hired 450,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. Amazon stock is up 6.6% for the y

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Why it could benefit you to be a job-hopper

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, YF Contributor, Cohost of Brown Ambition Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss when and how to move on from your employer and quit.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain associates during hiring events

    Walmart Inc. will host hiring events on September 8 and September 9 during which the retail giant plans to add 20,000 supply chain associates. New hires will work across 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Average pay will be $20.37 per hour. The company also highlights its medical care benefit cost, which starts at $30.50 per pay period, the $150 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, education benefits and other perks. Walmart j

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.

  • Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

    Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.