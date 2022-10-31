U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Michael Baker International Names Nathan Kebede, P.E., as National Practice Lead of National Pavement Services

·3 min read

Industry veteran to lead firm's full range of pavement inventory, analysis and management services

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Nathan Kebede, P.E., has joined the firm as National Practice Lead of National Pavement Services. Michael Baker provides a full range of pavement engineering and management services using technology-based approaches for complete pavement data collection, assessment, design and implementation of pavement management systems. In the newly created position of National Practice Lead of National Pavement Services, Mr. Kebede will collaborate across the organization to identify opportunities where the firm can provide pavement data collection and pavement management consulting services to local, regional, state and federal agencies, and lead the team's work to deliver for clients.

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

"Nathan is passionate about advancements in pavement inspection technologies and the utilization of pavement management systems for increasingly optimized and informed decision-making," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) at Michael Baker International.  "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker by expanding our services and capabilities, Nathan will draw on his experience, expertise and passion to lead our Pavement Services team, serving as a trusted partner and adviser to our clients making pavement maintenance decisions."

Most recently, Mr. Kebede served as Chief Operating Officer for ARRB Systems America, where he played a critical role in introducing advanced pavement evaluation systems to the U.S. market. Earlier in his career, he was a Pavement Engineer and Data Services Manager in the pavement industry. His experience spans more than a decade of leading manual and automated pavement condition surveys and providing pavement management consulting to airport and roadway authorities at all levels of government.

Mr. Kebede was recently appointed as a voting member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Highway Pavements Committee within the Transportation and Development Institute. He is also an active participant in the Transportation Research Board's annual meeting and a number of associated committees.

Mr. Kebede holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Jackson State University.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-nathan-kebede-pe-as-national-practice-lead-of-national-pavement-services-301663471.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

