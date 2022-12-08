U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Michael Baker International Names Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, as Vice President and Western Regional Director

·3 min read

Eighteen-year firm veteran to lead more than 800 employees across 21 offices in eight states

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, has been named Vice President and Western Regional Director. In this role, Ms. Lim will lead more than 800 employees and oversee all growth efforts, as well as engineering, business and financial operations for 21 offices across eight states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

"Trudi brings 30 years of industry experience, including 18 with Michael Baker, to her new role as Western Regional Director. She is a recognized leader throughout the region and the industry at-large for her expertise, mentorship and ability to solve complex infrastructure challenges for our clients," said Kent Zinn, P.E. President - Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker, I am excited about Trudi's ability to present our clients with the full breadth of our firm's expanded capabilities and services."

Ms. Lim most recently served as the Office Executive for Michael Baker's San Diego Office, one of the firm's eight Federal Centers of Excellence. In this role, she was pivotal to the firm's Federal work, including for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW). She also has extensive civil engineering and land development project experience from serving clients across Southern California and Nevada. Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2004, Ms. Lim held positions with VPOINT Engineering, SEA Engineers and PCL Construction.

Ms. Lim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. She is also a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-trudi-lim-pe-leed-ap-as-vice-president-and-western-regional-director-301698498.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

