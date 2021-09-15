U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Michael Baker International Promotes Tommy Montgomery, P.E., to Executive Vice President and Southern Regional Director

·3 min read

Firm also announces new Senior Vice President of Business Development, Southern Region, role for Juan Contreras, P.E.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Tommy Montgomery, P.E., has been named Executive Vice President and Regional Director for the firm's newly created Southern Region, combining the company's Southeast and Gulf Coast Regions into one larger, unified entity. The new Southern Region includes nearly 20 offices throughout the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. In his new leadership role, Mr. Montgomery will provide strategic guidance and leadership to solve infrastructure challenges across the region, enhance the firm's growth opportunities with existing and new clients and expand its presence in key Practices, such as Transportation, Bridge and Construction Services. Additionally, the firm announced that Juan Contreras, P.E., will step into a new position as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Southern Region.

Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International

"Tommy is an exceptionally talented Operations leader with a proven track record of impressive growth and a reputation for delivering quality projects and cultivating deep relationships with clients," said Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "I'm confident that his 'do whatever it takes' mentality and sincere leadership style will help us to develop innovative, sound and sustainable infrastructure solutions for our clients and capitalize on the incredible opportunities in the Southern Region."

Mr. Montgomery is a seasoned leader with 30 years of experience, including 25 years with Michael Baker, where he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Regional Director for the firm's Southeast Region. He previously served as Office Executive responsible for Michael Baker's Georgia and Tennessee operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Southern Region, Mr. Contreras will focus on growing the firm's business in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana and lead the Regional Practice Leaders in these states. During his 36-year career, Mr. Contreras has built strong partnerships with numerous clients and has led the design and management of large-scale transportation projects. "I am grateful to have Juan's leadership, experience and dedication as we initiate this new Regional structure, and I look forward to what Juan and the entire Southern Region will accomplish," said Mr. Lutes.

Mr. Contreras holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering (Structures) from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-promotes-tommy-montgomery-pe-to-executive-vice-president-and-southern-regional-director-301377886.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

