Michael Baker International Selected as Designer for Michelson Laboratory Complex Consolidation and Repairs

·2 min read

Firm to provide Design services for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today the award of Military Construction project P-1904 Michelson Lab Complex for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC Southwest), as lead Designer of Record, located at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. NAVFAC Southwest awarded the contract for design and construction services for P-1904 and Repair of Wings 6 &7 to Design-Build partner, RQ Construction LLC with plans to start construction March of 2022.

Michael Baker International

The Michelson Laboratory Complex houses Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) assets for the Department of the Navy, which is integral to the development of weapons systems. The project includes design and construction of three new buildings to provide a state-of-the-art chemical laboratory, an environmental testing of fleet assets and developmental systems, and advanced prototype machining. The project was awarded at $218M with the anticipation of finishing in fall of 2025.

"The Michelson Laboratory Complex project reflects Michael Baker's long history of providing Designer-of-Record services to NAVFAC Southwest, with a 25-year record of providing exceptional multi-discipline design support to NAVFAC worldwide," said John Alberghini, P.E., Senior Vice President and Federal Lead, Navy at Michael Baker International. "Our team delivers projects to NAVFAC and the Navy with the flexibility and agility to accomplish their mission and we are committed to the success of this project."

NAVFAC is the Naval Shore and Expeditionary Systems Command that plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers environmental, utilities and other base operating services.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-selected-as-designer-for-michelson-laboratory-complex-consolidation-and-repairs-301474902.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

