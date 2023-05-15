Michael Burry Loaded Up on Bank Stocks During Tumultuous Quarter
(Bloomberg) -- Famed short-seller Michael Burry took big stakes in regional banks during the first quarter, including the failed lender First Republic before it was bought up by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Turkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to Runoff
Turkey Set for Runoff as Erdogan Falls Just Short of Victory
His hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, snapped up 150,000 shares, worth about $2 million at the end of the first quarter, according to regulatory filings. Shares of the struggling regional bank had fallen more than 97% this year before it was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan in a government-brokered deal on May 1.
Scion also bought 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, whose stock has slumped almost 79% this year amid the broader turmoil in the sector. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp during the quarter. The bank’s stock is down about 48% this year.
Burry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Burry rose to fame after predicting the 2008 housing crash and being featured in The Big Short movie and played by Christian Bale. He developed a large social media following for his predictions of looming risks. In January he forecast another inflation spike and said the US was already in a recession.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Eric Adams Is Starving New York City’s Universal Pre-K Program
The Plot to Steal the Other Secret Inside a Can of Coca-Cola
How Normalizing Menopause Can Help Employers Retain Senior Women
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.