U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.69
    +6.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,293.12
    -7.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,349.29
    +64.55 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.02
    +21.17 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.15
    +1.11 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.40
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5040
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2528
    +0.0078 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0430
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,432.15
    +502.94 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.93
    +4.11 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,777.70
    +23.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,626.34
    +238.04 (+0.81%)
     

Michael Burry Loaded Up on Bank Stocks During Tumultuous Quarter

Hema Parmar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Famed short-seller Michael Burry took big stakes in regional banks during the first quarter, including the failed lender First Republic before it was bought up by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, snapped up 150,000 shares, worth about $2 million at the end of the first quarter, according to regulatory filings. Shares of the struggling regional bank had fallen more than 97% this year before it was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan in a government-brokered deal on May 1.

Scion also bought 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, whose stock has slumped almost 79% this year amid the broader turmoil in the sector. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp during the quarter. The bank’s stock is down about 48% this year.

Burry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Burry rose to fame after predicting the 2008 housing crash and being featured in The Big Short movie and played by Christian Bale. He developed a large social media following for his predictions of looming risks. In January he forecast another inflation spike and said the US was already in a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.