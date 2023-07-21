Michael Cohen to settle breach of contract with lawsuit with Trump Organization

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen will settle a breach of contract lawsuit with the Trump Organization.

Cohen’s 2019 suit demanded at least $1.3 million in lawyers’ fees he said the Trump Organization promised to pay for legal issues stemming from his employment.

Jurors were expected to hear from Donald Trump Jr. in the case slated to begin in earnest with opening arguments on Monday.

In his suit, Cohen’s lawyers argued that the Trump Organization afforded Don Jr. the same agreement he had — in which the company would foot their work-related legal bills — but that he was never paid. They said Don Jr.’s lawyers were compensated in some of the same matters he was involved in, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Lawyers for Trump’s family real estate business countered that Cohen’s agreement was voided when he pleaded guilty to federal crimes in 2018 and began cooperating with investigators for self-serving purposes. He served three years in federal custody for paying off porn star Stormy Daniels at Trump’s behest before the 2016 election, tax-related offenses, and lying to Congress.

Terms of the pending settlement will be confidential, lawyers told Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Joel Cohen Friday in a brief hearing.

“This matter has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties,” Cohen told The News.

The New York Times first reported on the proposed settlement.

Trump’s longtime right-hand man turned arch nemesis has cooperated extensively in various cases against Trump.

He’s expected to be the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case regarding the hush money payment, headed to trial next March.

Trump Organization lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

———