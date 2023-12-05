Advertisement
Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion

Tom Maloney
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Dell is taking steps to donate Dell Technologies Inc. shares worth as much as $1.74 billion.

Dell converted 25 million shares owned by him and a trust in the name of his wife from unlisted Class A to listed Class C stock on Dec. 1, the company said Tuesday in a filing. The conversion was done in anticipation of a “future charitable donation of some or all of the shares,” according to the filing.

He donated about 249,000 of the shares to his family foundation on Monday, a separate filing showed.

Dell, 58, who owns more than 50% of the computer company’s stock, is the world’s 20th-richest person with a $65.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A spokesperson for DFO Management, Dell’s family office, declined to comment.

The latest gift comes on top of the 5.2 million shares worth about $350 million he donated in October. They went to donor-advised funds and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

The Austin-based foundation reported assets of $1.6 billion at year-end. It supports education, health and economic opportunity causes, with the goal of “accelerating human opportunity across the world.”

A foundation spokesperson said they had no information on Dell’s plans at this time.

About 60% of Dell’s donations this year went to donor-advised funds. Unlike private foundations, such entities aren’t required to disclose whether assets have been donated or to whom they were given. The funds can provide a tax deduction to donors with the flexibility to postpone or mask gifts.

Dell founded his namesake computer company in 1984. Dell’s MSD Partners merged with merchant bank BDT & Co. in January.

--With assistance from Biz Carson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

