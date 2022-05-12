Michael Diaz, MD Recognized by Florida Society of Clinical Oncology For Advocacy Achievements & Leadership

Dr. Diaz named 2022 recipient of Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD and award namesake, Former FLASCO Executive Director Dorothy Green Phillips

Dorothy Green Phillips presents Dr. Diaz with Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award 2022

Dorothy Green Phillips personally selected Dr. Michael Diaz as this year's recipient of the award recognizing him for his advocacy work for patients, legislative policy, and oncology practice.

Fort Myers, Florida, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical oncologist Michael Diaz, MD, President & Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), is the recipient of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award 2022. The recognition was announced at FLASCO’s Annual Gala held on May 6 in Orlando.

The Award, named in honor of Dorothy Green Phillips, who retired in 2019 after serving as FLASCO Executive Director, is presented annually to a FLASCO member whose contributions leave a lasting legacy. Phillips, known nationally as a trailblazer of innovative collaboration and a passionate advocate for cancer patients and providers, personally selected Dr. Diaz as this year’s honoree.

In announcing her selection, Phillips cited Dr. Diaz’ tireless efforts to be an example for his peers and an advocate for his patients. “Dr. Diaz has spearheaded FLASCO’s patient advocacy initiatives, leading to thousands of patients increasing their understanding of their disease journey,” she said. “He continually educates FLASCO members and partners on legislative policy issues that impact the practice of oncology. His passion has created a mindset that will continue into the future.”

Dr. Diaz is a frequent presence in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C., working to ensure that cancer patients have access to state of the art, affordable cancer care that is close to home. He served as FLASCO President from 2015-2017 and currently serves as Director of Patient Advocacy and as Federal Legislative Committee Chair.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Dr. Diaz is an exceptional physician and recognized nationally as a leader in community oncology. His contributions through the years have had enormous positive impacts that will benefit patients, providers and communities for years to come.”

Dr. Diaz joined FCS in 2011 and provides care at two FCS office locations in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was named President & Managing Physician in 2021, after serving as Assistant Managing Physician for the statewide practice. He currently serves on the FCS Executive Board and as Director of Patient Advocacy. He is a Board member and Immediate Past Chair of the FCS Foundation, which provides non-medical financial assistance to qualified cancer patients in Florida.

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

