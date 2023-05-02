Michael Gove accused of fuelling housing crisis amid deepening row with builders

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13895143h) British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Michael Gove departs 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, 02 May 2023. Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, United Kingdom - 02 May 2023 - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michael Gove has been accused of fuelling the housing crisis amid a deeping row with builders.

The Housebuilders Federation said the Secretary of State’s approach to planning would lead to “fewer new homes” being built after Mr Gove personally intervened to block a new development in Kent because it was too “generic”.

Berkeley Group, the company behind the project, is now preparing a legal challenge to Mr Gove’s decision, labelling it “irrational”.

Steve Turner, executive director at the Housebuilders Federation said: “The Housing Secretary is personally intervening to block developments that the local authority actually wants to see go ahead. Regardless of the supposed aims the outcome seems to always be the same: fewer new homes built.

“This may be clever politics but the long-term social and economic consequences will be huge.”

Mr Gove refused Berkeley Homes planning permission to build a 165-home scheme last month. He said: “The design of the proposal does not reflect the expectations of the High Weald Housing Design Guide, being of a generic suburban nature.”

Berkeley’s housing project was originally given the green light by the local council, Tunbridge Wells, which said the scheme had “exceptional benefits… [and] would deliver much needed housing”.

The proposed project is within the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty and Mr Gove said he had also given “great weight” to the “the harm to landscape and scenic beauty” that the development would have.

The intervention marks the first time the housing secretary has blocked a decision based on the aesthetics of the development and housebuilders are concerned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

Berkeley has also rejected the suggestion that it has proposed unattractive housing. In a letter sent to Mr Gove last week, representatives said: “Berkeley Group is renowned for creating exceptionally well designed homes. It is proud of that tradition.”

Lawyers Ashurst said the Housing Secretary “makes a number of assertions of bad design without any reasoning or indeed without referring to any evidence”. They claimed his statements “make absolutely no sense”.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities declined to comment.

The legal row between Mr Gove’s department and Berkeley adds to a deepening rift between housebuilders and the Secretary of State.



Mr Gove angered the industry by accusing them of operating like a “cartel” and further inflamed tensions last year after accusing builders of constructing “ugly” homes.

He said: “So many of our volume house builders use a restricted pattern book with poor quality materials. That is a reason why communities say no, they do not want ugliness to be imposed on them.”