Michael Gove’s housing agency accused of land banking

Mr Gove has fuelled divisions with the building industry executives with his interventionist approach - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Michael Gove’s department is sitting on enough land to build more than 250,000 homes, analysis suggests, after the Housing Secretary criticised developers for hoarding hundreds of thousands of plots.

Homes England, an agency tasked with supporting the development of new affordable homes, controls a portfolio with enough space for 279,000 houses, according to analysis carried out privately by the housing industry and shared with the Telegraph. The agency disputes the figures and says the number of houses that could be built is significantly lower.

It comes after the FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments was last week exposed as the biggest land banker in the private sector with a total of 189,000 plots, according to reports. In second place was Bellway, with just under 100,000 sites. The top 10 house builders had 700,000 plots lying idle, research found.

The revelations sparked a strong rebuke from Mr Gove who told the i newspaper that it was “completely unacceptable for developers to sit on land and drive up prices”.

Mr Gove’s remarks were branded “ ridiculous nonsense” by senior figures within the housebuilding sector. One insider said: “Mr Gove did one of his characteristic politics-over-substance interventions.”

In the terms of reference of a review into Homes England’s remit published last Monday, the agency said it had a portfolio of 9,000 hectares of land.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, an average of 31 houses are being built per hectare at present – although this figure is significantly lower than an average of more than 40 properties in previous years.

At 31 houses per hectare, this would mean Homes England has 279,000 housing plots lying idle.

New home completions have hit a 15-year low, despite a Conservative pledge for 300,000 properties to be built every year before the last general election. The Government was hit by criticism last December for watering down the target.

Meanwhile, planning delays and red tape means the housebuilding sector now estimates just 120,000 new homes will be built this year.

Presented with the private sector land banking figures, Mr Gove said: “It is completely unacceptable for developers to sit on land and drive up prices. I expect them to play their part in delivering affordable housing for communities right across the country.

“I am giving councils the power to clamp down on developers who are building too slowly through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill. This will create a modern and efficient planning system so councils can identify developers failing to build at an acceptable rate.”

Mr Gove has angered many property industry executives by taking a more interventionist approach towards planning restrictions. Bosses are also fuming after he forced them to pay to replace dangerous cladding following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Last month he vowed to review a decision by the Planning Inspectorate which, having been appointed by the Housing Secretary himself, had rejected an application to open a Papa Johns takeaway pizza outlet on the grounds that it would exacerbate obesity in the local area.

Mr Gove has been unapologetic for calling in flagship building projects for a review, exercising a power that was used more sparingly by his predecessors.

Speaking to the Telegraph in April, he said: “When it comes to marquee developments: quality matters. We have to build for the long term.

“We have a brilliant architectural profession in this country. We should be when we’re thinking about buildings, thinking about the aesthetic quality of them.

“Because it matters to all of us, not just those who are in them and who use them, but those who are part of that broader built environment.

“So one of the key things I’ve been clear about is we must demand high aesthetic standards.”

Home England said that large tracts of its land are not immediately suitable for housing, because of complex challenges such as heavy contamination or a lack of major new infrastructure.

It added that 3,000 hectares of its portfolio is already being built on, while 1,600 hectares are undevelopable land such as verges and waterways.

Over 55,000 homes are expected to be built on the remaining space, it said – 30,000 of them in the next five years.

A spokesman for Homes England said: “We don’t land bank and we absolutely refute this claim, and the figures being stated. We enable the right homes to be built in the right places – many of which are affordable.

“We only intervene when the market needs us to. We tackle the most complex and unviable situations to enable the release of land for housing that local communities need and which would otherwise remain locked away.

“As soon as the land is ready and outline planning is received, we engage housebuilders to build out as quickly as possible. Land banking suggests that we do nothing, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. We’re not measured on the amount of land we own, but on the homes delivered.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.