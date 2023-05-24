Michael Gove orders investigation into corruption claims at UK’s biggest freeport

Michael Gove - Andrew Milligan

Michael Gove has ordered an independent review into claims of corruption at Britain’s biggest freeport.

The Levelling Up Secretary said that he had taken the “exceptional decision” to commission an independent panel review into the redevelopment of what was the Teesside Steelworks.

The Teesworks project, a joint venture between two local developers and Tees Valley Combined Authority led by Conservative mayor Ben Houchen, has been rocked by allegations of cronyism in recent weeks.

Local MP Andy McDonald used parliamentary privilege to allege “industrial-scale corruption” between Mr Houchen and businessmen Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney.

Reports allege that land worth millions of pounds had been sold off for as little as £1-an-acre and that Mr Musgrave and Mr Corney were given a larger stake in the joint venture effectively for free.

Mr Houchen has denied the claims and said that they are part of a Labour “smear” campaign.

In a statement from Teesworks given to the BBC in April, Mr Musgrave and Mr Corney said they had “nothing to hide” and accused Mr McDonald of “an abuse of power”.

Mr Houchen wrote to Mr Gove to say he would “wholeheartedly support” a parliamentary investigation into allegations of wrongdoing connected to the 4,500-acre site.

Rishi Sunak and Ben Houchen - Charlotte Graham

His letter came in tandem with Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy asking the National Audit Office (NAO) to open a full investigation into the Teesworks project.

Mr Gove said that the NAO would not be the correct office to conduct the investigation as it did not have the power to examine local government bodies.

However, he said: “Given the importance to you and to Teesside of addressing this matter, I have taken the exceptional decision to support the commissioning of an independent review to consider the specific allegations made.”

Mr Houchen said that he welcomed Mr Gove’s decision.

He added: “As someone whose primary responsibility, as Mayor of the Tees Valley, is to attract investment and create jobs for local people, I felt that the recent misinformation and the abuse of Parliamentary Privilege by Andy McDonald was starting to have a negative impact on the prospects of Teesside and the local community.

“I feel that an independent review is necessary to show investors, businesses and local people that there is no corruption, wrongdoing or illegality in what has become and continues to be an incredible project for jobs and investment in our region.”

A Government spokesman said: “The Government has not seen evidence of corruption, wrongdoing, or illegality in relation to Teesworks.

“These allegations, however, pose a very real risk to the delivery of much needed jobs and economic growth in Teesside.

“Given the importance to Teesside of addressing this matter, and the request made by the Mayor Tees Valley, the Secretary of State has taken the exceptional decision to support the commissioning of an independent external assurance review.

“In line with established practice, the government will be announcing the appointment of a Panel to undertake the review shortly.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.