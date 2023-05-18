Michael Gove’s rental disaster is another step on the road to serfdom

Michael Gove - Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is a bit late in the day for a credible rebrand, but it looks like Sir Keir Starmer has finally found his big theme: he wants Labour to become the pro-housing party, capitalising on the Government’s woeful record on this front.

More specifically, he has pledged to reinstate mandatory housebuilding targets, which force local authorities to approve more developments than they otherwise would, and to make it easier to build on the bits of the green belt that are not especially green.

This is coming at an opportune moment.

Michael Gove on Wednesday published his Renters' Reform Bill. This legislation has done little to assuage disquiet over the supply of rental properties, while entrenching concerns that landlords remain the Government's whipping boy.

The Levelling Up Secretary appears more interested in the erosion of property rights than "spreading opportunity across the whole United Kingdom" as was promised in the 2019 Tory manifesto.

Politicians have, of course, made similar noises to Starmer's before, only to u-turn as soon as they collide with one of the strongest forces in British politics: NIMBYism.

It would take an exceptionally steadfast and principled politician to stand firm in the face of resistance to house-building, and I suspect that even Starmer's own PR department would hesitate to use those adjectives in connection with him. But the Opposition leader's last-minute rebrand could change political dynamics.

In the late 1990s, England’s “Housing Affordability Ratio”, which is the ratio of median house prices to median annual gross earnings for full-time employment, stood at just under four. This means that an average household could still buy an average house with under four years’ worth of gross earnings.

By the middle of the 2000s, that ratio had climbed to over six, and in 2010, it stood at close to seven. It now stands at over eight.

In terms of rent levels, medium-sized English cities like Oxford and Reading are more expensive than many Western European capitals and economic centres, with London being in a league of its own.

All of this is unsurprising if we look at the market fundamentals. Britain has one of the lowest levels of housing supply in the developed world. If we wanted to catch up with the European average in terms of the number of housing units per 100,000 people, we would have to build three and half million new homes (and that would not make us good; it would just make us about average). If we wanted to catch up with the German-speaking part of Europe, we would have to build more like five million homes.

Immigration is not an excuse. Of course, any extra demand adds further fuel to the fire, but many other countries and regions have experienced similar or higher levels of population growth, and whatever problems that may cause, runaway housing costs need not be one of them.

Britain is not “overdeveloped” either. Even in the south east of England, only about 10pc of the land is developed, in the broadest sense.

And, no, we don’t need all that land for farming. If we did – why is it that agricultural land is so cheap, while residential land is so expensive?

What really makes Britain’s housing market different from its counterpart in most other countries is a planning system which empowers professional obstructionists and time-rich troublemakers.

Ironically, when I surveyed young people on their attitudes to socialism in 2021, it was revealed that 78pc blamed capitalism (not supply-side restrictions) for the housing crisis. Tory housing policy was nudging us along the road to serfdom, yet capitalism was being held responsible for its failures.

This problem has been researched and analysed to death. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the (interim) Barker Review, which correctly diagnosed the problem, and came up with a broad outline of a workable solution. But it was quickly shelved, and nothing much happened.

Over the past 13 years, at least three Conservative housing politicians have, in their own ways, tried to sort out Britain’s housing market: Nick Boles, Sajid Javid, and Robert Jenrick. They all soon ran into resistance, with the rest of their party eventually forcing their hand. After more than a decade of at least half-heartedly trying to do something about Britain’s housing crisis, Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove have opted for an interesting new approach: don’t even bother trying.

What the Conservatives have done is subsidise the demand side with schemes like Help to Buy (which, in a supply-constrained market, only inflates prices further), while penalising landlords as popular scapegoats.

The latest tenancy regulations are an example of this. Ending no-fault evictions may, in the short term, strengthen the position of tenants. But any regulation that makes it costlier and/or riskier to engage in a particular activity will lead to fewer people engaging in that activity.

Renting out living space is no exception. The real source of landlords’ market power is the lack of competition in the sector, and when more people exit the sector, it will weaken competition even further. You cannot regulate your way out of a shortage, nor should you try in the hope of favourable headlines.

But given how many politicians have failed to tackle Britain’s housing market – why should things be any different under a Starmer government? Would Starmer not perform a similar u-turn after a few weeks?

His political incentives may be different. “YIMBYism” (Yes In My Backyard) has not yet become a powerful political force. There has not been an obvious pro-housing party to scoop up their votes. If Labour mobilises that latent YIMBY vote, and make it a substantial part of their electoral coalition, then they could deliver on the vow Starmer made on Wednesday.

There is no guarantee: Starmer has indicated Labour will back the Renters' Reform Bill, and many party members support rent controls. But they must realise that while housebuilding will never be widely popular in Britain, its economic results just might be.

Kristian Niemietz is head of political economy at the Institute of Economic Affairs

