Michael Guertin, MD, MBA, CPE, FASA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

POWELL, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Guertin, MD, MBA, CPE, FASA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his noteworthy career in Anesthesiology and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Michael Guertin is a Professor of Anesthesiology and Chief Perioperative Medical Director at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he has dedicated more than thirty years to educating future generations of physicians.

Dr. Guertin was inspired by his mother to enter the medical field after recovering from a hockey injury in high school, as she was a nurse anesthetist. Dr. Guertin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry in 1987, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and a Medical Degree in 1988, both from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He then completed an internship and residency training program in Anesthesiology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, becoming a Chief Resident in 1991. In 2015, Dr. Guertin completed a Master of Business Administration degree at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. He is currently pursuing certification training as an executive coach.

He began his career as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at the Ohio State University Medical Center in 1992, three years later earning the Teacher of the Year Award in his department. Dr. Guertin was a founding member and Partner at Premier Anesthesiologists and the Ohio Surgery Center from 1998 to 2013 and was the Medical Director and a Board of Directors member from 2006 to 2013. Dr. Guertin returned to Ohio State in 2013 as the Medical Director of Ambulatory Surgical Services. He has been the Director of the Faculty Leadership Institute at The Ohio State University College of Medicine for the past three years and was selected to be the health system's Chief Perioperative Medical Director in 2021.

Dr. Guertin does speaking engagements discussing primarily ambulatory anesthesiology and physician leadership development, among other medical topics. He recently established the "A Day Away" nonprofit organization, dedicated to hosting fun events (like sports games) for critically ill patients and their families as a way to create wonderful memories.

On a personal note, Dr. Guertin's hobbies include golfing, biking, and working out.

For more information, visit https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-guertin-md-mba-cpe-fasa-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301615053.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

