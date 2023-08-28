Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) is reducing its dividend to A$0.035 on the 22nd of Septemberwhich is 12% less than last year's comparable payment of A$0.04. However, the dividend yield of 8.2% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 81% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Michael Hill International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Michael Hill International's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from A$0.0466 total annually to A$0.075. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Michael Hill International May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Michael Hill International has only grown its earnings per share at 2.5% per annum over the past five years. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Michael Hill International has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Michael Hill International that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.