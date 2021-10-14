U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Michael J. Caron, MD, FAANS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional for his excellent work in the Medical field and at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Edward Cancer Center Neuro-Oncology Multidisciplinary Center

·3 min read

HINSDALE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a world-class Neurosurgeon, Dr. Caron performs spinal surgery and surgery on brain tumors. He works with a team of highly-trained doctors and in integrated programs with other consulting radiation oncologists. Dr. Caron is a respected professor at northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Caron first attended Arizona State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Science. He then attended Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine to receive his Medical degree, graduating as Class President. He completed a General Surgery internship in 1983 and a Neurological Surgery residency in 1989 at Loyola University Medical Center. At UCSF Medical Center, he was Visiting Chief Resident in 1987. He is board-certified in Neurosurgery through the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS).

Dr. Caron is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery UCLA Medical Center as Founding Director of the Clinical Brain Injury Program. He is a resident educator and Health System Clinical of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Caron is the Founder and Co-Director of the Edward Cancer Center Neuro-Oncology Multidisciplinary Center.

With over 32 years of experience in the Medical field, Dr. Caron has helped numerous patients and performed countless surgeries. He is a member of the Department of Neurological Surgery Northwestern Medicine, and sees patients at the Edward Neuroscience Institute in affiliation with Northwestern Medicine; and at the Edward Cancer Center in Naperville, IL. Dr. Caron mainly performs surgical procedures at Edward Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital; but is also on staff at Central DuPage Hospital, Delnor Hospital, Huntley Hospital, McHenry Hospital, Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock Hospital.

In previous roles, Dr. Caron worked as the Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery UCLA Medical Center as the Founding Director of the Clinical Brain Injury Program from 1989-1994. He was the Director of Neurological Surgery Silver Cross Hospital Joliet Illinois of the Chicago Institute of Neurosurgery and Neuroresearch (CINN).

To remain up-to-date in the field, Dr. Caron is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; Secretary/ Treasurer for the Illinois State Neurological Society; Committee member for the Congress of State Neurological Societies.

For his exceptional work, Mr. Caron has been honored as a Recipient of the Compassionate Doctor Award (2011) and the Patient's Choice Award (2011, 2018). In his spare time, Dr. Caron is a member and Former Chairman for ten years at the Think First Foundation.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Memory of Howard Reichman, MD (Chief of Neurosurgery at Loyola University); Charles B. Wilson, MD (Chair of Neurosurgery at UCSF); and Donald P. Becker, MD.

For more information, visit www.nm.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-j-caron-md-faans-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-as-a-trusted-professional-for-his-excellent-work-in-the-medical-field-and-at-northwestern-memorial-hospital-and-edward-cancer-center-neuro-oncology-multidis-301400490.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

