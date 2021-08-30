U.S. markets closed

Michael J. Wempe, MD, SC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Wempe, MD, SC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Anesthesiologist for his years of success in the Anesthesiology field and in acknowledgment of his work at his private practice, Michael J. Wempe MD SC.

With 35 years in practice, Michael J. Wempe, MD, SC is an experienced doctor specializing in the field of Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management. He is the Founder of Michael J. Wempe MD SC, located at 25 Montebello Road in Pueblo, CO. Dr. Wempe opened his practice in 1985, and has helped countless patients over his more than 36 years in practice.

In order to serve his community, Dr. Wempe also practices at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Pueblo Surgery Center, Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, and Parkview Medical Center.UCHealth has multiple locations throughout Colorado, and offers a wide variety of care for people of all ages. Specialties include cancer care, women's health, heart and vascular care, transplants, urgent care, and primary care.

To attain his successful medical career, Dr. Wempe attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1982, graduating with both his Bachelor of Science degree and Medical degree. In 1985, Dr. Wempe completed an internship and a residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is board-certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology. The American Board of Anesthesiology provides certifications to Anesthesiologists who are committed to practicing exceptional patient care and lifelong learning to achieve the highest standards of Anesthesiology practice.

As an Anesthesiologist, Dr. Wempe works with patients before, during, and after surgery. He provides anesthesia, and also specializes in pain medicine, critical emergency care medicine, and intensive care. During surgery, he monitors pulse, blood pressure, temperature, and respiration to ensure that the patient is receiving the correct dosages of anesthesia.

In his role in Interventional Pain management, Dr. Wempe takes a multidisciplinary approach. He works with a team of healthcare professionals to treat patients with chronic or acute pain, prescribing medications or treatment options. He can recommend medications, physical therapy, and other methods of pain management, resulting in a combined effort to treat pain. Dr. Wempe works one-on-one with patients to determine the best way to treat their pain and get them back to feeling normal. He is proud to have helped numerous patients reduce pain and manage symptoms for nearly four decades.

To remain abreast of developments in the field, Dr. Wempe is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the International Anesthesia Research Society, the Colorado Medical Society, and the El Paso and Pueblo County Medical Societies. Dr. Wempe has been recognized and awarded for his professional accomplishments with profile features on issuewire.com and yorkpedia.com.

On a personal note, Dr. Wempe speaks English and Spanish.

For more information, visit https://www.uchealth.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-j-wempe-md-sc-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301365342.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

