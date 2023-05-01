Michael Kosowan Is The Independent Director of TDG Gold Corp. (CVE:TDG) And They Just Picked Up 6.0% More Shares

Potential TDG Gold Corp. (CVE:TDG) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Michael Kosowan, recently bought CA$150k worth of stock, paying CA$0.30 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.0%.

TDG Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Kosowan was the biggest purchase of TDG Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.28). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While TDG Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that TDG Gold insiders own about CA$2.8m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The TDG Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TDG Gold insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TDG Gold. For example, TDG Gold has 5 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

