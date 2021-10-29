U.S. markets closed

Michael L. Bury is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael L. Bury is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his excellent work in the field of Law and in recognition of his work at Michael L. Bury Attorney At Law.

With 22 years of experience, Michael L. Bury has been helping families find solutions to their legal issues since 1999. He has extensive experience and training representing adults, guardians, children, parents, and prospective adoptive parents. He is trained and experienced in alternative dispute resolution as a mediator and as a collaborative divorce professional, in addition to his extensive litigation experience. He works to solve every client's unique legal needs with personalized solutions.

Mr. Bury attended San Jose State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, and his Master of Business Administration in 1987. He later attended the Cal Northern School of Law, where he earned his J.D. degree in 1999, and was admitted to the California Bar and the United States District Court Eastern District of California in the same year.

As the Founder of Michael L. Bury Attorney At Law, Mr. Bury works with families in the Chico area on any legal matters regarding Family Law. He has helped numerous clients with cases for child custody, child support, divorce, collaborative divorce, and mediation. Mr. Bury keeps families actively involved and informed throughout the legal proceedings so that they can make the best decisions for their case. He aims to offer cost-effective legal counsel to all his clients.

He is a member of the California Lawyer Association, the Butte County Bar Association, where he was the Past President (1998-2000), the National Association of Counsel for Children, and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. He was also on the Board of Directors for the California Young Lawyers Association, and provided guidance for the sixth edition of "Opening A Law Office".

On a personal note, Mr. Bury previously coached and refereed youth soccer for over 20 years and served in numerous roles, at several levels, within the Youth Soccer Association in California.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to "my beautiful wife of 40 years, Trudy Bury."

For more information, visit https://www.myfamilylawchico.com/.

Media Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-l-bury-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301412207.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

